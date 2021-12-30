Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] moved down -1.41: Why It’s Important

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [NASDAQ: PACB] slipped around -0.28 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $19.59 at the close of the session, down -1.41%. The company report on December 28, 2021 that PacBio’s New HiFiViral Surveillance Kit Performance is Not Impacted by Omicron Mutations, Delivering Complete SARS-CoV-2 Genomes for All Circulating Variants.

HiFiViral Solution helps to accelerate understanding of the Omicron variant, providing information that is important to public health response.

PacBio (Nasdaq: PACB), a leading provider of high-quality, highly accurate, long-read sequencing technology, today announced that its new HiFiViral SARS-CoV-2 solution has successfully sequenced and captured the entire genome of the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant lineage. The solution gives researchers around the globe a powerful tool to access complete genomic information on Omicron, without gaps in sequencing information that can result from mutations that occur along the SARS-CoV-2 virus genome.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. stock is now -24.48% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PACB Stock saw the intraday high of $19.89 and lowest of $19.21 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 53.69, which means current price is +7.28% above from all time high which was touched on 02/11/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.27M shares, PACB reached a trading volume of 2431027 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PACB shares is $45.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PACB stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $20 to $52, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on PACB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is set at 1.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for PACB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 36.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.82.

How has PACB stock performed recently?

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.18. With this latest performance, PACB shares dropped by -15.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PACB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.26 for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.16, while it was recorded at 20.68 for the last single week of trading, and 27.91 for the last 200 days.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] shares currently have an operating margin of -132.31 and a Gross Margin at +41.28. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +37.27.

Return on Total Capital for PACB is now -42.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.51. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.52. Additionally, PACB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] managed to generate an average of $71,367 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 20.00 and a Current Ratio set at 20.30.

Earnings analysis for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PACB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. go to -1.00%.