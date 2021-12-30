NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRXP] is -79.63% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: NRXP] jumped around 0.47 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $4.97 at the close of the session, up 10.44%. The company report on December 29, 2021 that NRx Pharmaceuticals Files Breakthrough Therapy Designation Request for ZYESAMI® (aviptadil) in Patients at Immediate Risk of Death from COVID-19 Despite Treatment with Remdesivir and Other Approved Therapies.

– Breakthrough Therapy Designation request focused on patients whose respiratory failure has progressed despite treatment with Remdesivir.

– Filing is based on FDA request for clinical data on the effectiveness of ZYESAMI compared to Remdesivir and other approved therapies.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is now -79.63% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NRXP Stock saw the intraday high of $5.20 and lowest of $4.58 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 64.20, which means current price is +22.11% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.31M shares, NRXP reached a trading volume of 6251021 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRXP]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.80 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 29.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.64.

How has NRXP stock performed recently?

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRXP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.96. With this latest performance, NRXP shares dropped by -38.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NRXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.13 for NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.85, while it was recorded at 4.89 for the last single week of trading, and 16.47 for the last 200 days.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRXP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for NRXP is now -4.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRXP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 96.50. Additionally, NRXP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 96.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRXP] managed to generate an average of -$217,206 per employee.NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Insider trade positions for NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRXP]

There are presently around $8 million, or 3.60% of NRXP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NRXP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,000,123, which is approximately 56.903% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAMBRIDGE INVESTMENT RESEARCH ADVISORS, INC., holding 153,523 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.69 million in NRXP stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $0.61 million in NRXP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

21 institutional holders increased their position in NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:NRXP] by around 923,336 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 809,294 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 19,298 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,751,928 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NRXP stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 484,208 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 559,294 shares during the same period.