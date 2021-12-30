NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY] Revenue clocked in at $7.70 million, down -42.11% YTD: What’s Next?

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX: NBY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.15% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.99%. The company report on December 21, 2021 that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Holds Special Meeting of Stockholders.

Proposals One, Three, and Four Pass; Meeting Adjourned with respect to Proposal Two.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Stockholders who have not voted on Proposal Two are strongly encouraged to vote their shares.

Over the last 12 months, NBY stock dropped by -42.77%. The one-year NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 87.1. The average equity rating for NBY stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $18.57 million, with 44.92 million shares outstanding and 35.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 906.38K shares, NBY stock reached a trading volume of 4756035 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NBY shares is $3.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NBY stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 18, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 06, 2018, representing the official price target for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $8, while Laidlaw kept a Buy rating on NBY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for NBY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20.

NBY Stock Performance Analysis:

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.99. With this latest performance, NBY shares dropped by -16.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.85 for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5018, while it was recorded at 0.4189 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6496 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY] shares currently have an operating margin of -64.68 and a Gross Margin at +60.04. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -111.12.

Return on Total Capital for NBY is now -72.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -159.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -166.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.08. Additionally, NBY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY] managed to generate an average of -$441,560 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 2.70% of NBY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NBY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 485,033, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 155,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $61000.0 in NBY stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $58000.0 in NBY stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX:NBY] by around 227,266 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 202,680 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 757,330 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,187,276 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NBY stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 106,496 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 167,820 shares during the same period.