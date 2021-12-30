Medallion Financial Corp. [MFIN] Is Currently -21.07 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Medallion Financial Corp. [NASDAQ: MFIN] loss -21.07% or -1.78 points to close at $6.67 with a heavy trading volume of 13740908 shares. The company report on December 29, 2021 that INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Medallion Financial Corp. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm.

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Medallion Financial Corp. ("Medallion" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: MFIN) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Medallion is the subject of a complaint filed by the SEC on December 29, 2021, before market hours. According to the complaint, the Company and two of its officers attempted to reverse its falling stock price by engaging in various schemes. The SEC alleges that the Company and certain executives violated various provisions of federal law including antifraud, books and records, internal controls, and anti-touting rules. Based on this news, shares of Medallion fell by more than 21% on the same day.

It opened the trading session at $3.50, the shares rose to $6.98 and dropped to $3.50, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MFIN points out that the company has recorded -24.72% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -38.1% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 28.59K shares, MFIN reached to a volume of 13740908 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Medallion Financial Corp. [MFIN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MFIN shares is $11.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MFIN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Medallion Financial Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 15, 2018, representing the official price target for Medallion Financial Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Medallion Financial Corp. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for MFIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for MFIN in the course of the last twelve months was 1.99.

Trading performance analysis for MFIN stock

Medallion Financial Corp. [MFIN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.64. With this latest performance, MFIN shares dropped by -16.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MFIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.92 for Medallion Financial Corp. [MFIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.40, while it was recorded at 8.11 for the last single week of trading, and 8.43 for the last 200 days.

Medallion Financial Corp. [MFIN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Medallion Financial Corp. [MFIN] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.41 and a Gross Margin at +81.68. Medallion Financial Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.89.

Return on Total Capital for MFIN is now 0.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Medallion Financial Corp. [MFIN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 570.19. Additionally, MFIN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 80.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 427.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Medallion Financial Corp. [MFIN] managed to generate an average of -$186,005 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

Medallion Financial Corp. [MFIN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MFIN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Medallion Financial Corp. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Medallion Financial Corp. [MFIN]

There are presently around $48 million, or 31.30% of MFIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MFIN stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 1,164,922, which is approximately 10.281% of the company’s market cap and around 17.58% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 986,348 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.34 million in MFIN stocks shares; and TIETON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $7.68 million in MFIN stock with ownership of nearly -2.61% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Medallion Financial Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in Medallion Financial Corp. [NASDAQ:MFIN] by around 390,054 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 295,521 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 4,945,678 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,631,253 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MFIN stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 79,001 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 331 shares during the same period.