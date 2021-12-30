Matrix Service Company [MTRX] is -38.48% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Matrix Service Company [NASDAQ: MTRX] traded at a low on 12/29/21, posting a -0.88 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $6.78. The company report on December 28, 2021 that Calix Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Douglas Elliman to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600:.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE: DOUG) will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 prior to the open of trading on Thursday, December 30, replacing Matrix Service Co. (NASD: MTRX), which will be removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Friday, December 31. S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE: VGR) is spinning off Douglas Elliman in a transaction expected to be completed on December 30. Post spin-off, Vector Group will remain in the S&P SmallCap 600. Matrix Service is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2746644 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Matrix Service Company stands at 6.76% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.05%.

The market cap for MTRX stock reached $180.42 million, with 26.61 million shares outstanding and 25.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 185.19K shares, MTRX reached a trading volume of 2746644 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Matrix Service Company [MTRX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTRX shares is $16.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTRX stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Sidoti have made an estimate for Matrix Service Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 19, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Matrix Service Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Buy rating on MTRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Matrix Service Company is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.30.

How has MTRX stock performed recently?

Matrix Service Company [MTRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.45. With this latest performance, MTRX shares dropped by -26.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.19 for Matrix Service Company [MTRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.24, while it was recorded at 6.99 for the last single week of trading, and 10.89 for the last 200 days.

Matrix Service Company [MTRX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Matrix Service Company [MTRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.49 and a Gross Margin at +4.87. Matrix Service Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.64.

Return on Total Capital for MTRX is now -11.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Matrix Service Company [MTRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.29. Additionally, MTRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Matrix Service Company [MTRX] managed to generate an average of -$11,492 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.37.Matrix Service Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Matrix Service Company [MTRX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Matrix Service Company go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Matrix Service Company [MTRX]

There are presently around $156 million, or 85.50% of MTRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTRX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,668,789, which is approximately -2.921% of the company’s market cap and around 4.30% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP, holding 2,392,260 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.36 million in MTRX stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $10.67 million in MTRX stock with ownership of nearly -9.036% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Matrix Service Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 39 institutional holders increased their position in Matrix Service Company [NASDAQ:MTRX] by around 2,017,057 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 1,620,000 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 19,189,418 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,826,475 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTRX stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 79,160 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 234,681 shares during the same period.