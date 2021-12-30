Market cap of Takung Art Co. Ltd. [TKAT] reaches 64.50M – now what?

Takung Art Co. Ltd. [AMEX: TKAT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 36.75% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 38.56%. The company report on July 13, 2021 that Takung Art Co., Ltd Announces Closing of $5.0 Million Private Placement.

Takung Art Co., Ltd (NYSE American: TKAT) (“Takung” “TKAT” or the “Company”), an operator of three online fine art and collectibles platforms, today announced the closing of its previously announced private placement of 571,429 shares of Common Stock at a purchase price of $8.75 per share. Gross proceeds were approximately $5 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses. The Company currently intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes and working capital.

Maxim Group LLC acted as the sole placement agent for the transaction.

Over the last 12 months, TKAT stock rose by 221.60%. The one-year Takung Art Co. Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -4.2.

The market cap for the stock reached $64.50 million, with 12.69 million shares outstanding and 8.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 892.61K shares, TKAT stock reached a trading volume of 27838944 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Takung Art Co. Ltd. [TKAT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Takung Art Co. Ltd. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for TKAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for TKAT in the course of the last twelve months was 1.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

TKAT Stock Performance Analysis:

Takung Art Co. Ltd. [TKAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 38.56. With this latest performance, TKAT shares dropped by -0.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 221.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TKAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.80 for Takung Art Co. Ltd. [TKAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.22, while it was recorded at 4.37 for the last single week of trading, and 13.61 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Takung Art Co. Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Takung Art Co. Ltd. [TKAT] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.28 and a Gross Margin at +47.30. Takung Art Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.41.

Return on Total Capital for TKAT is now -10.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Takung Art Co. Ltd. [TKAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 147.92. Additionally, TKAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Takung Art Co. Ltd. [TKAT] managed to generate an average of -$25,527 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.Takung Art Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. [TKAT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3 million, or 6.60% of TKAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TKAT stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 608,740, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 44.76% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 124,248 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.47 million in TKAT stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA FUNDAMENTAL INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $0.17 million in TKAT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Takung Art Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Takung Art Co. Ltd. [AMEX:TKAT] by around 867,352 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 61,764 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 24,613 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 904,503 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TKAT stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 742,849 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 44,347 shares during the same period.