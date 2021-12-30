Market cap of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd [NISN] reaches 62.73M – now what?

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd [NASDAQ: NISN] traded at a high on 12/29/21, posting a 1.32 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.06. The company report on December 20, 2021 that Nisun International Announces Strategic Collaboration with Wanglianxing Agricultural Technology and Xingyue Communication Technology.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (“Nisun” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: NISN), a provider of innovative comprehensive solutions through an integration of technology, industry, and finance, today announced it has entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with Sichuan Wanglianxing Agricultural Technology Development Co., Ltd. (“Wanglianxing Agricultural Technology”) and Henan Xingyue Communication Technology Co., Ltd. (“Xingyue Communication Technology”). Under this agreement, the three parties will cooperate in supply chain trade of agricultural commodities.

Both Wanglianxing Agricultural Technology and Xingyue Communication Technology have a long history of grain trade with abundant industry resources and have maintained close cooperative relations with China’s State Grain Reserve Depots in Xinjiang, Northeast , and other regions of China.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2612036 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd stands at 9.31% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.44%.

The market cap for NISN stock reached $62.73 million, with 20.55 million shares outstanding and 8.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 255.42K shares, NISN reached a trading volume of 2612036 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd [NISN]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for NISN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for NISN in the course of the last twelve months was 4.48.

How has NISN stock performed recently?

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd [NISN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.38. With this latest performance, NISN shares dropped by -59.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NISN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.68 for Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd [NISN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.38, while it was recorded at 3.10 for the last single week of trading, and 11.11 for the last 200 days.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd [NISN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd [NISN] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.90 and a Gross Margin at +52.95. Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.55.

Return on Total Capital for NISN is now 13.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd [NISN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.55. Additionally, NISN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd [NISN] managed to generate an average of $13,423 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Insider trade positions for Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd [NISN]

There are presently around $2 million, or 3.00% of NISN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NISN stocks are: GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with ownership of 260,479, which is approximately -0.096% of the company’s market cap and around 58.62% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 140,986 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.43 million in NISN stocks shares; and MARSHALL WACE, LLP, currently with $0.2 million in NISN stock with ownership of nearly 190.319% of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd [NASDAQ:NISN] by around 71,612 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 412,953 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 132,118 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 616,683 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NISN stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,707 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 348,201 shares during the same period.