Market cap of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. [BHAT] reaches 23.28M – now what?

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. [NASDAQ: BHAT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.36% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.44%. The company report on December 20, 2021 that Blue Hat Subsidiary Signs Cooperation Agreements to Provide AR Education Courses for 36 Kindergartens.

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (“Blue Hat” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BHAT), a leading communication services and internet data center (“IDC”) business provider and developer, and an operator of mobile games and augmented reality (“AR”) education curricula and products in China, today announced that the Company’s operating subsidiary, Fujian Zhongqing Hand in Hand Education Technology Co., Ltd. (“Zhongqing”), has signed cooperation agreements to provide 36 kindergartens in eight cities, including Shanghai and Shenzhen, with certain AR education courses such as the AR+ series curriculum, AR personal safety and awareness course and other immersive education courses.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Zhongqing signed a strategic cooperation agreement (the “Agreement”) with Little Venus International Education Group (“Little Venus Education”), which operates approximately 200 kindergartens throughout China. According to the terms of the Agreement, Zhongqing will implement the AR+ series curriculum, specifically the thinking course, little leader course, and courses focused on English, physical education, safety and self-care, at 10 Little Venus Education kindergartens located in Shanghai, Fuzhou, and three cities in Jiangsu province (Yixing, Wuxi, and Changzhou). The courses and associated equipment to deliver the curricula have been delivered to the 10 kindergartens, and the Company anticipates expanding upon this partnership with Little Venus Education by signing additional agreements to deliver its AR+ series curriculum to other kindergartens under the Little Venus Education umbrella in 2022.

Over the last 12 months, BHAT stock dropped by -51.36%.

The market cap for the stock reached $23.28 million, with 49.43 million shares outstanding and 32.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.46M shares, BHAT stock reached a trading volume of 2736613 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. [BHAT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for BHAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22.

BHAT Stock Performance Analysis:

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. [BHAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.44. With this latest performance, BHAT shares dropped by -19.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BHAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.11 for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. [BHAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5618, while it was recorded at 0.4140 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7843 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. [BHAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.69 and a Gross Margin at +46.32. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.43.

Return on Total Capital for BHAT is now 16.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. [BHAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.55. Additionally, BHAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.20.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. [BHAT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 6.60% of BHAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BHAT stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 130,209, which is approximately -44.07% of the company’s market cap and around 38.32% of the total institutional ownership; HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 52,225 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21000.0 in BHAT stocks shares; and HRT FINANCIAL LP, currently with $20000.0 in BHAT stock with ownership of nearly 13.997% of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. [NASDAQ:BHAT] by around 112,311 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 369,309 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 180,130 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 301,490 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BHAT stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 106,173 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 266,709 shares during the same period.