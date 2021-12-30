Market cap of Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM] reaches 127.30M – now what?

Castor Maritime Inc. [NASDAQ: CTRM] loss -5.48% or -0.08 points to close at $1.38 with a heavy trading volume of 2572978 shares. The company report on December 20, 2021 that Castor Maritime Inc. Announces Vessel Acquisition and New Charter Agreement.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM), (“Castor”, or the “Company”), a diversified global shipping company, announces that it entered, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, into an agreement to acquire a 2012 Japanese-built Panamax dry bulk carrier from a third-party in which a family member of Castor’s Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer has a minority interest, for a purchase price of $23.55 million. The terms of the transaction were negotiated and approved by a special committee of disinterested and independent directors of the Company.

The acquisition is expected to be concluded by taking delivery of the vessel after the completion of its ongoing dry docking and special survey that also includes the installation of a ballast water treatment system, and is subject to the satisfaction of certain customary closing conditions.

It opened the trading session at $1.4799, the shares rose to $1.48 and dropped to $1.37, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CTRM points out that the company has recorded -47.02% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 5.48% higher than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.35M shares, CTRM reached to a volume of 2572978 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Castor Maritime Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39.

Trading performance analysis for CTRM stock

Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.39. With this latest performance, CTRM shares dropped by -28.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.23 for Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0002, while it was recorded at 1.5080 for the last single week of trading, and 3.1105 for the last 200 days.

Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.62 and a Gross Margin at +20.42. Castor Maritime Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.04.

Return on Total Capital for CTRM is now 0.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 34.72. Additionally, CTRM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM] managed to generate an average of -$1,753,533 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Castor Maritime Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM]

There are presently around $4 million, or 4.30% of CTRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTRM stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 696,953, which is approximately -59.743% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 601,040 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.88 million in CTRM stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $0.69 million in CTRM stock with ownership of nearly -69.547% of the company’s market capitalization.

18 institutional holders increased their position in Castor Maritime Inc. [NASDAQ:CTRM] by around 794,938 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 2,735,818 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 798,124 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,732,632 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTRM stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 273,810 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 576,199 shares during the same period.