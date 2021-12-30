Market cap of Applied UV Inc. [AUVI] reaches 24.09M – now what?

Applied UV Inc. [NASDAQ: AUVI] closed the trading session at $2.65 on 12/29/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.45, while the highest price level was $2.77. The company report on December 28, 2021 that Applied UV Announces Pricing of $8.0 Million Underwritten Public Offering.

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI)(NASDAQ:AUVIP) (“Applied UV” or the “Company”), an industry leader in air and surface pathogen elimination technology, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 2,666,667 shares of common stock (the “Common Stock”) at a public offering price of $3.00 per share, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $8.0 million, prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 400,000 shares of Common Stock at the public offering price per share, less the underwriting discounts and commissions, to cover over-allotments, if any. The offering is expected to close on or about December 31, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Company expects to use the net proceeds of this offering for general corporate purposes, including new investments and acquisitions.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -42.27 percent and weekly performance of -47.94 percent. The stock has been moved at -72.99 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -48.44 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -63.14 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 665.57K shares, AUVI reached to a volume of 3135812 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Applied UV Inc. [AUVI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUVI shares is $17.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUVI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied UV Inc. is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.29.

AUVI stock trade performance evaluation

Applied UV Inc. [AUVI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -47.94. With this latest performance, AUVI shares dropped by -48.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.42 for Applied UV Inc. [AUVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.93, while it was recorded at 3.99 for the last single week of trading, and 7.48 for the last 200 days.

Applied UV Inc. [AUVI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Applied UV Inc. [AUVI] shares currently have an operating margin of -57.79 and a Gross Margin at +17.61. Applied UV Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -58.76.

Return on Total Capital for AUVI is now -51.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -54.24. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Applied UV Inc. [AUVI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.75. Additionally, AUVI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Applied UV Inc. [AUVI] managed to generate an average of -$91,049 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Applied UV Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.00 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

Applied UV Inc. [AUVI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 2.80% of AUVI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AUVI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 145,898, which is approximately 16.07% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; ADVISOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC., holding 36,406 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.13 million in AUVI stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.1 million in AUVI stock with ownership of nearly 12.367% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Applied UV Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Applied UV Inc. [NASDAQ:AUVI] by around 66,037 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 58,853 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 151,341 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 276,231 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AUVI stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 30,151 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 52,685 shares during the same period.