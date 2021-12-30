Market Analysts see CooTek [Cayman] Inc. [CTK] gaining to $7. Time to buy?

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. [NYSE: CTK] jumped around 0.03 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.53 at the close of the session, up 6.47%. The company report on December 27, 2021 that Smillage, Cootek’s Invested Game Studio, Published A New Hit Mobile Game.

Recently, the hyper-casual game “Hotties Up” has reached the top three of the US iOS game ranking a few days after released. The dress-up parkour game is published by Smillage, the game studio CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) (“CooTek” or the “Company”) invested in. The success of “Hotties Up” marks a milestone for Smillage of expanding the business from game development to game publishing. Earlier this year, Smillage has also created several popular games such as “Catwalk Beauty”, “Truth Runner” and “Love Fantasy”.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

“Hotties Up” combines dress-up parkour and scenario-based features. In the game, a specific theme will be set at the beginning of each level, and players will choose the costume accordingly to proceed. When the parkour is over, a short story will be unlocked with dialogue options for players to choose from. After that, the love progress chart will be displayed to the player. With the success of “Hotties Up”, Smillage continues to enhance their existing advantages in parkour games targeting Generation Z female players.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. stock is now -80.87% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CTK Stock saw the intraday high of $0.7091 and lowest of $0.498 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 7.20, which means current price is +20.45% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 998.56K shares, CTK reached a trading volume of 9673819 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CooTek [Cayman] Inc. [CTK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTK shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTK stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for CooTek (Cayman) Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 06, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 10, 2019, representing the official price target for CooTek (Cayman) Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CooTek (Cayman) Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.09.

How has CTK stock performed recently?

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. [CTK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.15. With this latest performance, CTK shares dropped by -32.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.85 for CooTek (Cayman) Inc. [CTK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8390, while it was recorded at 0.5265 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5841 for the last 200 days.

CooTek [Cayman] Inc. [CTK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

CooTek (Cayman) Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Insider trade positions for CooTek [Cayman] Inc. [CTK]

There are presently around $2 million, or 1.70% of CTK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTK stocks are: ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD with ownership of 2,122,328, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.61% of the total institutional ownership; SC CHINA HOLDING LTD, holding 416,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.21 million in CTK stocks shares; and SIG CHINA INVESTMENTS MASTER FUND III, LLLP, currently with $97000.0 in CTK stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in CooTek (Cayman) Inc. [NYSE:CTK] by around 47,538 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 581,774 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 2,467,350 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,096,662 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTK stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 46,037 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 557,944 shares during the same period.