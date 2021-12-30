Market Analysts see Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. [CANF] gaining to $7. Time to buy?

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. [AMEX: CANF] gained 15.08% on the last trading session, reaching $1.45 price per share at the time. The company report on December 29, 2021 that Following Complete Clearance of Cancer Lesions in Advanced Liver Cancer Patient, Can-Fite is Filing Patent Applications for the Treatment of Various Advanced Solid Tumors.

Namodenoson Headed into Pivotal Phase III Liver Cancer Study.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE American: CANF) (TASE: CFBI), a biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drugs that address inflammatory, cancer and liver diseases, today announced the Company is filing new patent applications in several countries for the treatment of all advanced solid tumors based on new clinical data showing that a patient with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), the most common form of liver cancer, was cleared of all tumor lesions following treatment with Namodenoson, an A3 adenosine receptor (A3AR) ligand. These pending patent applications are the latest in Can-Fite’s growing IP portfolio covering its platform technology, as well as its drug candidate Namodenoson and its use in a variety of advanced cancers.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. represents 17.19 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $24.93 million with the latest information. CANF stock price has been found in the range of $1.29 to $1.47.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.44M shares, CANF reached a trading volume of 19617416 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. [CANF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CANF shares is $6.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CANF stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2016, representing the official price target for Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Rodman & Renshaw analysts kept a Buy rating on CANF stock. On November 30, 2015, analysts increased their price target for CANF shares from 4 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for CANF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 34.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.45.

Trading performance analysis for CANF stock

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. [CANF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.68. With this latest performance, CANF shares gained by 22.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CANF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.96 for Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. [CANF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3360, while it was recorded at 1.3600 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8844 for the last 200 days.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. [CANF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. [CANF] shares currently have an operating margin of -1853.08. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1892.92.

Return on Total Capital for CANF is now -422.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -436.79. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -440.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -168.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. [CANF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.10. Additionally, CANF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. [CANF] managed to generate an average of -$6,208,738 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 49.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.

An analysis of insider ownership at Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. [CANF]

There are presently around $2 million, or 12.40% of CANF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CANF stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 875,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.07% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 196,675 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.25 million in CANF stocks shares; and CETERA ADVISOR NETWORKS LLC, currently with $0.17 million in CANF stock with ownership of nearly -16.868% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. [AMEX:CANF] by around 1,126,212 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 123,047 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 211,553 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,460,812 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CANF stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,113,212 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 96,511 shares during the same period.