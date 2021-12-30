Loop Capital slashes price target on Regis Corporation [RGS] – find out why.

Regis Corporation [NYSE: RGS] slipped around -0.03 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.72 at the close of the session, down -1.71%. The company report on December 23, 2021 that Regis Corporation Announces Leadership Transitions.

Matthew Doctor Named Interim CEO.

Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS), a leader in the haircare industry, whose primary business is franchising technology-enabled hair salons, today announced that Felipe Athayde, President and Chief Executive Officer, has resigned from the Company. In connection with his resignation, the Board of Directors appointed Matthew Doctor, the Company’s Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer, as Interim Chief Executive Officer effective December 23, 2021. Mr. Athayde will remain an employee and a member of the Company’s Board of Directors through March 19, 2022. The Board of Directors is commencing a search for a successor President and Chief Executive Officer, which will include consideration of internal and external candidates.

Regis Corporation stock is now -81.28% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RGS Stock saw the intraday high of $1.74 and lowest of $1.62 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 14.39, which means current price is +6.17% above from all time high which was touched on 01/27/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.99M shares, RGS reached a trading volume of 3307956 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RGS shares is $5.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RGS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Regis Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Regis Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $15 to $7, while Loop Capital kept a Hold rating on RGS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Regis Corporation is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for RGS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24.

How has RGS stock performed recently?

Regis Corporation [RGS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.31. With this latest performance, RGS shares dropped by -40.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RGS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.17 for Regis Corporation [RGS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.7014, while it was recorded at 1.8380 for the last single week of trading, and 7.0561 for the last 200 days.

Regis Corporation [RGS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Regis Corporation [RGS] shares currently have an operating margin of -23.50 and a Gross Margin at +24.94. Regis Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.30.

Return on Total Capital for RGS is now -9.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -159.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Regis Corporation [RGS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4,823.70. Additionally, RGS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 97.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4,140.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 84.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Regis Corporation [RGS] managed to generate an average of -$46,333 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Regis Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Regis Corporation go to 8.00%.

There are presently around $46 million, or 61.30% of RGS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RGS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,660,244, which is approximately -3.903% of the company’s market cap and around 3.80% of the total institutional ownership; CRAMER ROSENTHAL MCGLYNN LLC, holding 3,479,122 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.09 million in RGS stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $4.09 million in RGS stock with ownership of nearly -0.011% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Regis Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 55 institutional holders increased their position in Regis Corporation [NYSE:RGS] by around 4,122,808 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 4,716,883 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 17,623,824 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,463,515 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RGS stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,158,156 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 143,696 shares during the same period.