Hyzon Motors Inc. [HYZN] Revenue clocked in at $1.00 million, down -38.21% YTD: What’s Next?

Hyzon Motors Inc. [NASDAQ: HYZN] closed the trading session at $6.55 on 12/29/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.50, while the highest price level was $7.189. The company report on December 22, 2021 that Hyzon Motors Inc. Shareholders Robbins LLP Investigates Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN).

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP is investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN, HYZNW) to determine whether certain Hyzon officers and directors violated securities laws and breached their fiduciary duties to the Company. Hyzon Motors Inc. purports to be the industry-leading global supplier of zero emissions hydrogen fuel cell powered commercial vehicles.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

If you would like more information about Hyzon Motors Inc. misconduct, click here. All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -38.21 percent and weekly performance of 3.97 percent. The stock has been moved at -36.47 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -13.47 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 8.62 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.15M shares, HYZN reached to a volume of 2480583 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hyzon Motors Inc. [HYZN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HYZN shares is $14.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HYZN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Hyzon Motors Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Hyzon Motors Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on HYZN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hyzon Motors Inc. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for HYZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1427.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.29.

HYZN stock trade performance evaluation

Hyzon Motors Inc. [HYZN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.97. With this latest performance, HYZN shares dropped by -13.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HYZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.34 for Hyzon Motors Inc. [HYZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.63, while it was recorded at 6.91 for the last single week of trading, and 8.62 for the last 200 days.

Hyzon Motors Inc. [HYZN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for HYZN is now -6.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.99. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.04.

Hyzon Motors Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.90 and a Current Ratio set at 16.30.

Hyzon Motors Inc. [HYZN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $218 million, or 12.20% of HYZN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HYZN stocks are: PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND with ownership of 8,033,477, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 2,679,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.48 million in HYZN stocks shares; and BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $18.83 million in HYZN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hyzon Motors Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in Hyzon Motors Inc. [NASDAQ:HYZN] by around 26,751,345 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 5,772,671 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 2,471,442 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,052,574 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HYZN stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,237,362 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 3,261,004 shares during the same period.