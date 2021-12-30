Energy Focus Inc. [EFOI] Is Currently 11.17 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Energy Focus Inc. [NASDAQ: EFOI] traded at a high on 12/29/21, posting a 11.17 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.38. The company report on December 14, 2021 that Energy Focus, Inc. Announces $4.5 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules.

Energy Focus, Inc. (“Energy Focus,” “we,” “our,” “us” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:EFOI), a leader in sustainable and human-centric lighting (“HCL”) technologies, and developer of a range of UV-C disinfection products, today announced that it has entered into definitive securities purchase agreements with certain institutional investors for the issuance and sale of an aggregate of 1,278,413 shares of the Company’s common stock (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) and warrants to purchase up to 1,278,413 shares of common stock, in combinations of one share (or one pre-funded warrant) and one warrant for a combined purchase price of $3.52, in a private placement priced at-the-market under the rules of The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) pursuant to one or more exemptions from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). Subject to certain ownership limitations, the warrants are exercisable upon issuance. Each warrant is exercisable into one share of common stock at a price per share of $3.52 (as adjusted from time to time in accordance with the terms thereof) and will expire five years from the initial exercise date. The closing of the private placement is expected to occur on or about December 16, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the private placement.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2822462 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Energy Focus Inc. stands at 12.45% while the volatility over the past one month is 17.30%.

The market cap for EFOI stock reached $20.50 million, with 5.09 million shares outstanding and 4.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.07M shares, EFOI reached a trading volume of 2822462 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Energy Focus Inc. [EFOI]?

FBR & Co. have made an estimate for Energy Focus Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company dropped their target price from $6 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2016, representing the official price target for Energy Focus Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $5, while FBR Capital kept a Mkt Perform rating on EFOI stock. On May 12, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for EFOI shares from 12 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Energy Focus Inc. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for EFOI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28.

How has EFOI stock performed recently?

Energy Focus Inc. [EFOI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.33. With this latest performance, EFOI shares gained by 90.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EFOI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.47 for Energy Focus Inc. [EFOI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.01, while it was recorded at 3.97 for the last single week of trading, and 3.58 for the last 200 days.

Energy Focus Inc. [EFOI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Energy Focus Inc. [EFOI] shares currently have an operating margin of -24.54 and a Gross Margin at +30.81. Energy Focus Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.54.

Return on Total Capital for EFOI is now -48.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -122.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -144.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Energy Focus Inc. [EFOI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 79.58. Additionally, EFOI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Energy Focus Inc. [EFOI] managed to generate an average of -$104,930 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.39.Energy Focus Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Energy Focus Inc. [EFOI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EFOI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Energy Focus Inc. go to 35.00%.

Insider trade positions for Energy Focus Inc. [EFOI]

There are presently around $2 million, or 8.40% of EFOI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EFOI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 125,409, which is approximately 3.295% of the company’s market cap and around 5.90% of the total institutional ownership; INTERNATIONAL ASSETS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 80,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.32 million in EFOI stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.3 million in EFOI stock with ownership of nearly 207.274% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Energy Focus Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Energy Focus Inc. [NASDAQ:EFOI] by around 154,425 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 23,920 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 250,103 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 428,448 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EFOI stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 82,372 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 23,920 shares during the same period.