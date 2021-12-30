Elliott Opportunity II Corp. [EOCW] moved down -0.31: Why It’s Important

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. [NYSE: EOCW] closed the trading session at $9.75 on 12/29/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.71, while the highest price level was $9.755.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 0.26 percent and weekly performance of 0.00 percent. The stock has performed -1.02 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.10 percent over the most recent 3-months.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

If compared to the average trading volume of 45.61K shares, EOCW reached to a volume of 4962919 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

EOCW stock trade performance evaluation

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. [EOCW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EOCW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.13 for Elliott Opportunity II Corp. [EOCW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.79, while it was recorded at 9.77 for the last single week of trading.

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. [EOCW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $320 million, or 0.42% of EOCW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EOCW stocks are: NAYA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT UK LTD with ownership of 5,000,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 4.02% of the total institutional ownership; SB MANAGEMENT LTD, holding 4,950,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $48.41 million in EOCW stocks shares; and WILLIAM MARSH RICE UNIVERSITY, currently with $23.96 million in EOCW stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

51 institutional holders increased their position in Elliott Opportunity II Corp. [NYSE:EOCW] by around 32,757,301 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,757,301 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EOCW stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 32,757,301 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.