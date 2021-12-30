E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH] fell -97.26% so far this year. What now?

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: EJH] gained 3.50% on the last trading session, reaching $1.48 price per share at the time. The company report on December 14, 2021 that Integrations of Household Companies.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: EJH) (the “Company” or “E-Home”), a Nasdaq listed company with a ticker of EJH. The Company main engages in 1. Home appliance, and smart home appliance installation and maintenance;2. Housekeeping, nanny and maternity matron (including public cleaning); 3. Internet home and senior care; 4. hospital care; and 5. Nanny and caregiver commerce platform. By leveraging the capital support, the Company focuses on the development of the domestic service industry and treats its peers as partners and non-competitors aiming for integration.

With the implementation of the three-child policy, the deepening of aging, increasingly refined trend on social division of labor, the demand for nannies, childcare, cleaning, cleaning and maintenance, home care and other comprehensive household services has a rigid growth, and the market has an extensive prospect.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited represents 28.65 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $50.93 million with the latest information. EJH stock price has been found in the range of $1.36 to $1.575.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.31M shares, EJH reached a trading volume of 5249579 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for EJH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for EJH in the course of the last twelve months was 6.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 8.70.

Trading performance analysis for EJH stock

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.84. With this latest performance, EJH shares dropped by -34.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -94.90% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EJH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.67 for E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.2693, while it was recorded at 1.5400 for the last single week of trading.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.16 and a Gross Margin at +35.17. E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.60.

Return on Total Capital for EJH is now 17.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.25. Additionally, EJH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH] managed to generate an average of $14,148 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 57.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.29.E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.70 and a Current Ratio set at 8.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.20% of EJH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EJH stocks are: TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC) with ownership of 23,985, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 65.19% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, holding 21,731 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31000.0 in EJH stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $17000.0 in EJH stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:EJH] by around 57,716 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 40,310 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 40,310 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,716 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EJH stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 57,716 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 40,310 shares during the same period.