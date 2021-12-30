Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] is -0.70% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Colgate-Palmolive Company [NYSE: CL] closed the trading session at $84.91 on 12/29/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $84.25, while the highest price level was $85.09. The company report on December 6, 2021 that Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Fireside Chat at the Citi Global Consumer Conference.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Chief Investor Relations Officer and SVP, M&A, John Faucher, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Citi Global Consumer Conference on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Investors may access a live webcast of this fireside chat on Colgate’s website at www.colgatepalmolive.com. For those unable to participate during the live webcast, a recorded version of the webcast will be made available through the Investor Center page of Colgate’s website.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -0.70 percent and weekly performance of 3.44 percent. The stock has been moved at 4.38 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 9.27 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 10.16 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.35M shares, CL reached to a volume of 2624089 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CL shares is $84.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CL stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn have made an estimate for Colgate-Palmolive Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Colgate-Palmolive Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $84 to $86, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on CL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Colgate-Palmolive Company is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for CL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 121.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for CL in the course of the last twelve months was 73.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

CL stock trade performance evaluation

Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.44. With this latest performance, CL shares gained by 9.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.21 for Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.41, while it was recorded at 83.71 for the last single week of trading, and 79.57 for the last 200 days.

Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.74 and a Gross Margin at +60.31. Colgate-Palmolive Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.36.

Return on Total Capital for CL is now 42.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 32.68. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 626.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,105.52. Additionally, CL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,051.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 87.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] managed to generate an average of $78,801 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.06.Colgate-Palmolive Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Colgate-Palmolive Company go to 6.12%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $55,984 million, or 80.40% of CL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 76,214,509, which is approximately 2.185% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 60,178,632 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.08 billion in CL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.1 billion in CL stock with ownership of nearly -0.719% of the company’s market capitalization.

642 institutional holders increased their position in Colgate-Palmolive Company [NYSE:CL] by around 33,950,217 shares. Additionally, 718 investors decreased positions by around 29,318,145 shares, while 345 investors held positions by with 599,577,904 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 662,846,266 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CL stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,521,542 shares, while 112 institutional investors sold positions of 3,364,461 shares during the same period.