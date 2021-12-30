Cantor Fitzgerald slashes price target on Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM] – find out why.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [NASDAQ: ADVM] traded at a low on 12/29/2021, posting a 0.00 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.78. The company report on December 21, 2021 that Adverum Biotechnologies Provides ADVM-022 Development Update and Anticipated Corporate Milestones for 2022.

– Finalizing Two-Dose Study Design for Phase 2 Trial of ADVM-022 in Wet AMDwith Intention to Dose First Patient in Q32022 -.

– Anticipates Near-term Hires to Further Strengthen Executive Team -.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2626351 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. stands at 4.71% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.36%.

The market cap for ADVM stock reached $172.86 million, with 98.13 million shares outstanding and 96.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.95M shares, ADVM reached a trading volume of 2626351 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADVM shares is $4.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADVM stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 23, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $30 to $9, while Truist kept a Hold rating on ADVM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADVM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.43.

How has ADVM stock performed recently?

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.81. With this latest performance, ADVM shares dropped by -4.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADVM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.22 for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9820, while it was recorded at 1.8180 for the last single week of trading, and 3.6903 for the last 200 days.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ADVM is now -35.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -35.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.08. Additionally, ADVM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM] managed to generate an average of -$703,635 per employee.Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.70 and a Current Ratio set at 13.70.

Insider trade positions for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [ADVM]

There are presently around $126 million, or 72.70% of ADVM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADVM stocks are: RTW INVESTMENTS, LP with ownership of 7,483,757, which is approximately 1.71% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,435,074 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.23 million in ADVM stocks shares; and AVORO CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $12.37 million in ADVM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 50 institutional holders increased their position in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. [NASDAQ:ADVM] by around 6,746,600 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 15,449,132 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 48,578,998 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 70,774,730 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADVM stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,024,739 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 3,345,184 shares during the same period.