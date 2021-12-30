C3.ai Inc. [AI] fell -77.33% so far this year. What now?

C3.ai Inc. [NYSE: AI] traded at a low on 12/29/21, posting a -2.87 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $31.46. The company report on December 21, 2021 that C3.ai Digital Transformation Institute Announces Call for Proposals for AI to Transform Cybersecurity and Secure Critical Infrastructure.

The C3.ai Digital Transformation Institute invites scholars, software developers, and researchers to advance the science of digital transformation with artificial intelligence (AI) designed to harden information security (Infosec) and secure critical infrastructure.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

“Cybersecurity is an existential issue,” said Thomas M. Siebel, Chairman and CEO of C3 AI, a leading enterprise AI software provider. “We are assembling the best minds on the planet to develop innovative AI to attain a step-function improvement in securing IT, OT, and critical infrastructure systems.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2463504 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of C3.ai Inc. stands at 4.84% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.14%.

The market cap for AI stock reached $3.23 billion, with 103.75 million shares outstanding and 82.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.55M shares, AI reached a trading volume of 2463504 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about C3.ai Inc. [AI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AI shares is $56.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AI stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for C3.ai Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2021, representing the official price target for C3.ai Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $166, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on AI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for C3.ai Inc. is set at 2.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for AI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.46.

How has AI stock performed recently?

C3.ai Inc. [AI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.48. With this latest performance, AI shares dropped by -16.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.68 for C3.ai Inc. [AI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.75, while it was recorded at 32.95 for the last single week of trading, and 52.31 for the last 200 days.

C3.ai Inc. [AI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

C3.ai Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.70 and a Current Ratio set at 7.70.