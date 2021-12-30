AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] Revenue clocked in at $32.82 billion, up 17.32% YTD: What’s Next?

AstraZeneca PLC [NASDAQ: AZN] surged by $0.33 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $58.69 during the day while it closed the day at $58.65. The company report on December 23, 2021 that EVUSHELD long-acting antibody combination retains neutralizing activity against Omicron variant in studies from Oxford and Washington Universities.

One of only two authorized antibody therapies showing activity against Omicron and all other variants of concern in these studies.

Only antibody authorized in the US for pre-exposure prophylaxis of COVID-19.

AstraZeneca PLC stock has also gained 3.00% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AZN stock has declined by -1.71% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -2.09% and gained 17.32% year-on date.

The market cap for AZN stock reached $180.14 billion, with 2.99 billion shares outstanding and 2.60 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.79M shares, AZN reached a trading volume of 2712990 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AZN shares is $67.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AZN stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for AstraZeneca PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2021, representing the official price target for AstraZeneca PLC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AstraZeneca PLC is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for AZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for AZN in the course of the last twelve months was 132.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

AZN stock trade performance evaluation

AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.00. With this latest performance, AZN shares gained by 5.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.39 for AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.54, while it was recorded at 58.15 for the last single week of trading, and 56.89 for the last 200 days.

AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.98 and a Gross Margin at +74.01. AstraZeneca PLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.58.

Return on Total Capital for AZN is now 14.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.66. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 130.46. Additionally, AZN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 115.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] managed to generate an average of $32,750 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.AstraZeneca PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AZN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AstraZeneca PLC go to 20.60%.