Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] Stock trading around $0.56 per share: What’s Next?

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX: AMPE] closed the trading session at $0.56 on 12/29/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.53, while the highest price level was $0.57. The company report on December 16, 2021 that Ampio Pharmaceuticals’ CEO Mike Martino Issues Letter to Stockholders.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE American: AMPE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the advancement of immunology-based therapies for prevalent inflammatory conditions, today released the following letter to stockholders from its Chief Executive Officer, Mike Martino.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The stocks have a year to date performance of -64.87 percent and weekly performance of -16.83 percent. The stock has been moved at -66.55 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -48.75 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -65.94 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.59M shares, AMPE reached to a volume of 2964208 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMPE shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMPE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Aegis Capital raised their target price from $15 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2014, representing the official price target for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Aegis Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on AMPE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.09 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

AMPE stock trade performance evaluation

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.83. With this latest performance, AMPE shares dropped by -48.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.13 for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1754, while it was recorded at 0.5942 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5441 for the last 200 days.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for AMPE is now -118.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -121.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -132.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -86.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.90. Additionally, AMPE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] managed to generate an average of -$883,000 per employee.Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.90 and a Current Ratio set at 7.90.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $25 million, or 22.80% of AMPE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMPE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,286,154, which is approximately 1.198% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,250,467 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.18 million in AMPE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.92 million in AMPE stock with ownership of nearly 22.618% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 41 institutional holders increased their position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX:AMPE] by around 2,290,451 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 2,230,489 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 40,722,186 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,243,126 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMPE stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 267,740 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 676,747 shares during the same period.