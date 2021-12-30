Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. [CYTO] is -21.76% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. [NASDAQ: CYTO] gained 35.76% on the last trading session, reaching $2.05 price per share at the time. The company report on December 29, 2021 that Altamira Therapeutics Provides Update on Bentrio Program.

Bentrio™ becoming available through Amazon platform in key German market.

Definite Marketing and Distribution Agreement signed for six Asian countries.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. represents 12.46 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $29.89 million with the latest information. CYTO stock price has been found in the range of $1.55 to $2.30.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.64M shares, CYTO reached a trading volume of 22915468 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. [CYTO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. is set at 0.22 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.63.

Trading performance analysis for CYTO stock

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. [CYTO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 60.16. With this latest performance, CYTO shares gained by 19.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYTO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.90 for Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. [CYTO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6400, while it was recorded at 1.5100 for the last single week of trading, and 2.7000 for the last 200 days.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. [CYTO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for CYTO is now -45.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -69.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -69.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. [CYTO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.12. Additionally, CYTO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. [CYTO] managed to generate an average of -$970,718 per employee.Altamira Therapeutics Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. [CYTO]

Positions in Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. [NASDAQ:CYTO] by around 224,342 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 51,668 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 393,636 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 669,646 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CYTO stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 218,576 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 23,399 shares during the same period.