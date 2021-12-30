AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI] is -34.16% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

AIkido Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: AIKI] closed the trading session at $0.58 on 12/29/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.572, while the highest price level was $0.61. The company report on December 14, 2021 that AIkido Pharma Reports Filing for Expanded Worldwide Patent Coverage on Key Assets.

AIkido Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: AIKI) (“AIkido” or the “Company”) today provided a status update on its expansion of key patent applications into several major ex-US territories worldwide.

For the Company’s pancreatic cancer drug licensed from The University Texas at Austin, in which the Company currently seeks patent protection in the US, the Company will now also seek protection on the licensed drug formulation in China, India and the European Patent Office, with all member countries designated, which includes all 27 EU member countries plus 11 non-EU countries.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -34.16 percent and weekly performance of -11.35 percent. The stock has been moved at -39.91 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -22.50 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -29.46 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.83M shares, AIKI reached to a volume of 2499368 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AIkido Pharma Inc. is set at 0.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.10.

AIKI stock trade performance evaluation

AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.35. With this latest performance, AIKI shares dropped by -22.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIKI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.39 for AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7542, while it was recorded at 0.6170 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8884 for the last 200 days.

AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for AIKI is now -32.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -61.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -61.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -59.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI] managed to generate an average of -$2,467,400 per employee.AIkido Pharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 54.10 and a Current Ratio set at 54.10.

AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5 million, or 16.40% of AIKI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AIKI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,136,875, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,272,113 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.77 million in AIKI stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.45 million in AIKI stock with ownership of nearly 5.276% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AIkido Pharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in AIkido Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:AIKI] by around 200,588 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 1,764,948 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 5,718,786 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,684,322 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AIKI stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 79,905 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 1,052,303 shares during the same period.