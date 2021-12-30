9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR] moved down -0.04: Why It’s Important

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ: NMTR] loss -0.04% on the last trading session, reaching $0.94 price per share at the time. The company report on December 15, 2021 that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. Awards Unrestricted Educational Grant Funding to Carol Rees Parrish, M.S., RDN, for Short Bowel Syndrome Education.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage company pioneering novel treatments for people with rare or debilitating digestive diseases by studying unique GI biology, today announced the company has awarded an unrestricted educational grant to Carol Rees Parrish, M.S., RDN, a GI Nutrition Support Specialist to support a new educational website: SBSCurbside. The educational service will allow Carol, who has longstanding expertise in caring for patients with short bowel syndrome (SBS), to provide clinicians help and education when caring for their SBS patients.

SBS is a gastrointestinal condition characterized by severe malabsorption of nutrients and fluid due to of removal of a significant portion of the small intestine. The disease is associated with debilitating, chronic diarrhea because of malabsorption, resulting in malnutrition, dehydration, electrolyte disturbances, a greatly reduced quality of life and enormous health care costs. Managing patients with SBS is very challenging and requires an understanding of gastrointestinal anatomy and physiology, nutrition, renal function and can be quite demanding of physicians.

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. represents 254.28 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $224.44 million with the latest information. NMTR stock price has been found in the range of $0.892 to $0.9699.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.68M shares, NMTR reached a trading volume of 2535749 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NMTR shares is $5.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NMTR stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 04, 2021, representing the official price target for 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. is set at 0.07 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22.

Trading performance analysis for NMTR stock

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.89. With this latest performance, NMTR shares dropped by -8.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NMTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.78 for 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0831, while it was recorded at 0.9557 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1943 for the last 200 days.

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for NMTR is now -165.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -541.91. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -545.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -276.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.72. Additionally, NMTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR] managed to generate an average of -$5,124,707 per employee.9 Meters Biopharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.80 and a Current Ratio set at 7.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR]

There are presently around $68 million, or 29.30% of NMTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NMTR stocks are: ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. with ownership of 15,000,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,566,265 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.77 million in NMTR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $10.98 million in NMTR stock with ownership of nearly 6.808% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 47 institutional holders increased their position in 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ:NMTR] by around 9,340,025 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 11,080,229 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 52,189,924 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 72,610,178 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NMTR stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,713,705 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 2,751,916 shares during the same period.