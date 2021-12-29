why Expro Group Holdings N.V. [XPRO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $24.70

Expro Group Holdings N.V. [NYSE: XPRO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.77% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.43%. The company report on November 30, 2021 that Expro Wins Over $50 Million in Subsea Well Contracts for Asia/Australia.

Leading provider of energy services, Expro (NYSE: XPRO), has secured four significant subsea well access contracts in South East Asia and Australia worth in excess of $50 million.

The company has won two contracts in Australia and two in Malaysia.

Over the last 12 months, XPRO stock dropped by -13.36%. The one-year Expro Group Holdings N.V. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 41.7.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.55 billion, with 38.07 million shares outstanding and 25.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 570.64K shares, XPRO stock reached a trading volume of 4959820 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Expro Group Holdings N.V. [XPRO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Expro Group Holdings N.V. is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for XPRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.90.

XPRO Stock Performance Analysis:

Expro Group Holdings N.V. [XPRO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.43. With this latest performance, XPRO shares dropped by -0.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XPRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.76 for Expro Group Holdings N.V. [XPRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.05, while it was recorded at 13.77 for the last single week of trading, and 18.39 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Expro Group Holdings N.V. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Expro Group Holdings N.V. [XPRO] shares currently have an operating margin of -19.09 and a Gross Margin at +2.08. Expro Group Holdings N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -40.02.

Return on Total Capital for XPRO is now -9.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Expro Group Holdings N.V. [XPRO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.39. Additionally, XPRO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Expro Group Holdings N.V. [XPRO] managed to generate an average of -$65,092 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Expro Group Holdings N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. [XPRO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $331 million, or 22.70% of XPRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XPRO stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 7,106,734, which is approximately 0.214% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 2,848,707 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $40.31 million in XPRO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $27.7 million in XPRO stock with ownership of nearly 0.449% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Expro Group Holdings N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 49 institutional holders increased their position in Expro Group Holdings N.V. [NYSE:XPRO] by around 2,393,944 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 1,546,100 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 19,425,339 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,365,383 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XPRO stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 334,685 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 744,446 shares during the same period.