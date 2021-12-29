why Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $2.00

Baudax Bio Inc. [NASDAQ: BXRX] traded at a low on 12/28/21, posting a -21.92 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.25. The company report on December 28, 2021 that Baudax Bio Announces $4.2 Million Registered Direct Offering.

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX), a pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing and developing innovative products for acute care settings, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with certain institutional investors for the issuance and sale of 42,289.3 shares of convertible preferred stock and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 12,686,790 shares of common stock for gross proceeds of $4.2 million in a registered direct offering. The shares of preferred stock will have a stated value of $100 per share and are convertible after the closing date into an aggregate of 16,915,720 shares of common stock at a conversion price of $0.25 per share. The warrants have an exercise price of $0.32 per share, will become exercisable six months following the date of issuance, and will expire 5 years following the initial exercise date. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about December 28, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 12872867 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Baudax Bio Inc. stands at 8.08% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.37%.

The market cap for BXRX stock reached $21.49 million, with 84.40 million shares outstanding and 83.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.15M shares, BXRX reached a trading volume of 12872867 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BXRX shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BXRX stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Baudax Bio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baudax Bio Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for BXRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 26.86.

How has BXRX stock performed recently?

Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -27.21. With this latest performance, BXRX shares dropped by -37.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BXRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.45 for Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4384, while it was recorded at 0.3188 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7175 for the last 200 days.

Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -11319.88 and a Gross Margin at -769.37. Baudax Bio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15436.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX] managed to generate an average of -$1,335,088 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Baudax Bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Insider trade positions for Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX]

There are presently around $2 million, or 11.40% of BXRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BXRX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,740,262, which is approximately 0.334% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,329,684 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.42 million in BXRX stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.22 million in BXRX stock with ownership of nearly 27.291% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Baudax Bio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Baudax Bio Inc. [NASDAQ:BXRX] by around 635,137 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 655,749 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 6,032,034 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,322,920 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BXRX stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 82,961 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 232,175 shares during the same period.