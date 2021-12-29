why Baidu Inc. [BIDU] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $241.70

Baidu Inc. [NASDAQ: BIDU] traded at a low on 12/28/21, posting a -2.01 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $140.88. The company report on December 28, 2021 that BAIDU, INC. (NASDAQ:BIDU) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces that a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Regarding Trading in Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) stock.

Bernstein Liebhard LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired securities of Baidu Inc. (“Baidu” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:BIDU) between March 22, 2021 and March 29, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York and alleges violations of the Securities Act of 1934.

If you purchased Baidu securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Baidu, Inc. Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Joe Seidman toll free at (877) 779-1414 or seidman@bernlieb.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3036341 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Baidu Inc. stands at 3.23% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.84%.

The market cap for BIDU stock reached $48.81 billion, with 346.46 million shares outstanding and 268.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.63M shares, BIDU reached a trading volume of 3036341 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Baidu Inc. [BIDU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BIDU shares is $241.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BIDU stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Baidu Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer dropped their target price from $355 to $320. The new note on the price target was released on August 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Baidu Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $332 to $270, while KeyBanc Capital Markets kept a Overweight rating on BIDU stock. On August 13, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for BIDU shares from 283 to 264.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baidu Inc. is set at 6.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIDU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 83.30.

How has BIDU stock performed recently?

Baidu Inc. [BIDU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.41. With this latest performance, BIDU shares dropped by -7.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIDU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.73 for Baidu Inc. [BIDU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 156.59, while it was recorded at 143.41 for the last single week of trading, and 177.80 for the last 200 days.

Baidu Inc. [BIDU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baidu Inc. [BIDU] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.39 and a Gross Margin at +48.49. Baidu Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.91.

Return on Total Capital for BIDU is now 5.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.07. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Baidu Inc. [BIDU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.23. Additionally, BIDU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Baidu Inc. [BIDU] managed to generate an average of $613,482 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Baidu Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings analysis for Baidu Inc. [BIDU]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIDU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baidu Inc. go to 10.79%.

Insider trade positions for Baidu Inc. [BIDU]

There are presently around $22,529 million, or 58.10% of BIDU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BIDU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,610,256, which is approximately 1.248% of the company’s market cap and around 15.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,834,728 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.41 billion in BIDU stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $1.38 billion in BIDU stock with ownership of nearly 0.778% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Baidu Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 290 institutional holders increased their position in Baidu Inc. [NASDAQ:BIDU] by around 23,564,594 shares. Additionally, 412 investors decreased positions by around 27,200,917 shares, while 132 investors held positions by with 105,939,042 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 156,704,553 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BIDU stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,311,556 shares, while 167 institutional investors sold positions of 7,115,639 shares during the same period.