why American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $39.25

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [NYSE: AEO] closed the trading session at $24.35 on 12/28/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $23.77, while the highest price level was $24.67. The company report on December 14, 2021 that American Eagle Outfitters Announces Participation in the 2022 ICR Conference.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) today announced that management will present at the ICR Conference on January 11th at 1:00pm ET.

A link to the ICR Conference live webcast will be available on the company’s website, investors.ae.com at approximately 12:45pm ET on January 11th, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 21.33 percent and weekly performance of 10.08 percent. The stock has been moved at -34.44 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -9.18 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -12.38 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.97M shares, AEO reached to a volume of 5156870 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEO shares is $39.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2021, representing the official price target for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $35 to $38, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on AEO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is set at 1.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEO in the course of the last twelve months was 67.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

AEO stock trade performance evaluation

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.08. With this latest performance, AEO shares dropped by -9.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.08 for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.61, while it was recorded at 23.55 for the last single week of trading, and 30.58 for the last 200 days.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.23 and a Gross Margin at +26.22. American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.57.

Return on Total Capital for AEO is now 0.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 165.89. Additionally, AEO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 135.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] managed to generate an average of -$5,656 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 28.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.99.American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. go to 7.70%.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,346 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEO stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 25,137,132, which is approximately 0.525% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 21,171,001 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $509.37 million in AEO stocks shares; and SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P., currently with $472.08 million in AEO stock with ownership of nearly 10.479% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 160 institutional holders increased their position in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [NYSE:AEO] by around 15,124,706 shares. Additionally, 182 investors decreased positions by around 22,134,618 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 143,364,682 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 180,624,006 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEO stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,183,172 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 9,731,348 shares during the same period.