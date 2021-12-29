Wall Street Analyst Resumed Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]. What else is Wall St. saying

Mondelez International Inc. [NASDAQ: MDLZ] jumped around 0.49 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $66.01 at the close of the session, up 0.75%. The company report on December 13, 2021 that Mondelēz International Strengthens Commitments to Human Rights and Endorses Call to Action to Advance Living Wages.

Company demonstrates continued commitment to pay all its employees a living wage.

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) today joins IDH (The Sustainable Trade Initiative) Living Wage Roadmap to help advance living wages in global supply chains and confirms a continued commitment to pay its employees a living wage. This builds upon the company’s long-standing focus on promoting human rights with the introduction of a dedicated Human Rights Policy in line with the United Nations Human Rights Guiding Principles alongside Mondelēz International updated Supplier Code of Conduct. These advancements strengthen the company’s commitments to human rights due diligence and serve to guide and reinforce existing approaches to respecting the rights of those across its value chain.

Mondelez International Inc. stock is now 12.90% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MDLZ Stock saw the intraday high of $66.08 and lowest of $65.51 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 66.06, which means current price is +24.76% above from all time high which was touched on 12/28/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.68M shares, MDLZ reached a trading volume of 3250851 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDLZ shares is $70.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDLZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Mondelez International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $69 to $71. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Mondelez International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $63 to $66, while Guggenheim kept a Neutral rating on MDLZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mondelez International Inc. is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDLZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for MDLZ in the course of the last twelve months was 53.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has MDLZ stock performed recently?

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.90. With this latest performance, MDLZ shares gained by 9.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDLZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.72 for Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.93, while it was recorded at 65.12 for the last single week of trading, and 61.58 for the last 200 days.

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.21 and a Gross Margin at +38.40. Mondelez International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.37.

Return on Total Capital for MDLZ is now 9.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.15. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 75.08. Additionally, MDLZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] managed to generate an average of $45,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Mondelez International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDLZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mondelez International Inc. go to 8.80%.

Insider trade positions for Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]

There are presently around $70,743 million, or 79.00% of MDLZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDLZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 113,016,321, which is approximately -0.01% of the company’s market cap and around 0.12% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 88,732,183 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.81 billion in MDLZ stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.16 billion in MDLZ stock with ownership of nearly 2.523% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mondelez International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 745 institutional holders increased their position in Mondelez International Inc. [NASDAQ:MDLZ] by around 49,770,151 shares. Additionally, 696 investors decreased positions by around 41,518,596 shares, while 315 investors held positions by with 988,424,532 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,079,713,279 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDLZ stock had 103 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,727,958 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 5,049,591 shares during the same period.