VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] Revenue clocked in at $0.70 million, down -19.64% YTD: What’s Next?

VBI Vaccines Inc. [NASDAQ: VBIV] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.33% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -10.89%. The company report on December 9, 2021 that VBI Vaccines Announces Filing of New Drug Submission for 3-Antigen Hepatitis B Vaccine to Health Canada.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (Nasdaq: VBIV) (VBI), a biopharmaceutical company driven by immunology in the pursuit of powerful prevention and treatment of disease, today announced the filing of a New Drug Submission (NDS) to Health Canada for the Company’s 3-antigen prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine candidate, seeking approval in Canada for the prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of the hepatitis B virus in adults.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

“This regulatory filing for approval in Canada is another milestone in our effort to expand access to our 3-antigen HBV vaccine candidate in more countries,” said Jeff Baxter, VBI’s President & CEO. “We are committed to working collaboratively with Health Canada throughout their review of this submission, as we believe our vaccine candidate has the potential to be a meaningful new tool for healthcare providers in the fight against adult hepatitis B.”.

Over the last 12 months, VBIV stock dropped by -22.46%. The one-year VBI Vaccines Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 72.38. The average equity rating for VBIV stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $556.88 million, with 256.36 million shares outstanding and 203.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.28M shares, VBIV stock reached a trading volume of 2788266 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VBIV shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VBIV stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for VBI Vaccines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price from $8 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on August 27, 2020, representing the official price target for VBI Vaccines Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on VBIV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VBI Vaccines Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for VBIV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 795.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55.

VBIV Stock Performance Analysis:

VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.89. With this latest performance, VBIV shares dropped by -20.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VBIV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.78 for VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.79, while it was recorded at 2.34 for the last single week of trading, and 3.10 for the last 200 days.

Insight into VBI Vaccines Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] shares currently have an operating margin of -4110.93 and a Gross Margin at -919.79. VBI Vaccines Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4357.21.

Return on Total Capital for VBIV is now -29.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -33.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.42. Additionally, VBIV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] managed to generate an average of -$364,016 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.VBI Vaccines Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $258 million, or 48.60% of VBIV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VBIV stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 55,042,465, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.53% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,806,436 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.58 million in VBIV stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $28.17 million in VBIV stock with ownership of nearly -3.663% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VBI Vaccines Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 51 institutional holders increased their position in VBI Vaccines Inc. [NASDAQ:VBIV] by around 3,778,133 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 6,908,957 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 100,914,633 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 111,601,723 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VBIV stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,405,656 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 938,120 shares during the same period.