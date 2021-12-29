Truist lifts The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

The TJX Companies Inc. [NYSE: TJX] closed the trading session at $74.77 on 12/28/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $74.17, while the highest price level was $75.295. The company report on November 17, 2021 that The TJX Companies, Inc. Reports Very Strong Q3 FY22 Sales and EPS Results; Q3 FY22 Overall Open-Only Comp Store Sales Increased 14% Versus Q3 FY20 and Earnings Per Share Increased 24% Versus Q3 FY20.

Q3 FY22 overall open-only comp store sales increased 14% over Q3 FY20.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Q3 FY22 marks the third consecutive quarter that overall open-only comp store sales increased mid-teens or better.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 9.49 percent and weekly performance of 3.16 percent. The stock has been moved at 12.10 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.80 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 6.69 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.98M shares, TJX reached to a volume of 2975676 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TJX shares is $85.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TJX stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for The TJX Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2021, representing the official price target for The TJX Companies Inc. stock. On November 18, 2021, analysts increased their price target for TJX shares from 81 to 88.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The TJX Companies Inc. is set at 1.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for TJX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for TJX in the course of the last twelve months was 203.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

TJX stock trade performance evaluation

The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.16. With this latest performance, TJX shares gained by 7.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TJX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.44 for The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.06, while it was recorded at 74.19 for the last single week of trading, and 68.84 for the last 200 days.

The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.64 and a Gross Margin at +23.68. The TJX Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.28.

Return on Total Capital for TJX is now 2.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 265.80. Additionally, TJX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 224.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] managed to generate an average of $283 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 72.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.17.The TJX Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $81,128 million, or 92.10% of TJX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TJX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 90,634,840, which is approximately 0.952% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 88,309,228 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.56 billion in TJX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.95 billion in TJX stock with ownership of nearly -2.537% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The TJX Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 821 institutional holders increased their position in The TJX Companies Inc. [NYSE:TJX] by around 64,581,009 shares. Additionally, 611 investors decreased positions by around 47,099,653 shares, while 249 investors held positions by with 980,357,352 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,092,038,014 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TJX stock had 129 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,534,774 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 10,492,343 shares during the same period.