Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] stock Initiated by UBS analyst, price target now $63

Truist Financial Corporation [NYSE: TFC] jumped around 0.24 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $58.70 at the close of the session, up 0.41%. The company report on December 22, 2021 that Truist expands Operation HOPE financial coaching to 600 branches.

Truist, Operation HOPE offer no-cost financial education to help build secure futures.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) today announced that HOPE Inside financial wellness coaches are now available for 600 Truist branches, a significant milestone in the company’s partnership with Operation HOPE.

Truist Financial Corporation stock is now 22.47% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TFC Stock saw the intraday high of $58.92 and lowest of $58.19 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 65.42, which means current price is +25.67% above from all time high which was touched on 11/03/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.56M shares, TFC reached a trading volume of 2617881 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TFC shares is $67.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Truist Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price from $64 to $68. The new note on the price target was released on November 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Truist Financial Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $71 to $64, while Wolfe Research kept a Underperform rating on TFC stock. On October 01, 2021, analysts increased their price target for TFC shares from 63 to 72.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Truist Financial Corporation is set at 1.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for TFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for TFC in the course of the last twelve months was 29.62.

How has TFC stock performed recently?

Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.44. With this latest performance, TFC shares dropped by -2.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.04 for Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.40, while it was recorded at 57.88 for the last single week of trading, and 58.53 for the last 200 days.

Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.20. Truist Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.56.

Return on Total Capital for TFC is now 5.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.20. Additionally, TFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 56.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.20.

Earnings analysis for Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Truist Financial Corporation go to 8.90%.

Insider trade positions for Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]

There are presently around $57,497 million, or 74.60% of TFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 115,709,207, which is approximately 7.459% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 96,507,897 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.64 billion in TFC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.62 billion in TFC stock with ownership of nearly -0.221% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Truist Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 741 institutional holders increased their position in Truist Financial Corporation [NYSE:TFC] by around 47,378,222 shares. Additionally, 517 investors decreased positions by around 32,723,173 shares, while 201 investors held positions by with 903,424,200 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 983,525,595 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TFC stock had 124 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,414,565 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 4,698,477 shares during the same period.