Toast Inc. [TOST] Revenue clocked in at $1.43 billion, down -41.16% YTD: What’s Next?

Toast Inc. [NYSE: TOST] loss -5.57% on the last trading session, reaching $36.78 price per share at the time. The company report on December 1, 2021 that Hilarie Koplow-McAdams Joins Toast Board of Directors.

Toast (NYSE: TOST), the all-in-one platform built for restaurants, today announced that Hilarie Koplow-McAdams has been appointed to the company’s board of directors, effective immediately.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211201005944/en/.

Toast Inc. represents 239.36 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $17.73 billion with the latest information. TOST stock price has been found in the range of $35.85 to $38.67.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.47M shares, TOST reached a trading volume of 2979308 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Toast Inc. [TOST]:

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Toast Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northcoast raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Toast Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while SMBC Nikko analysts kept a Outperform rating on TOST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Toast Inc. is set at 3.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for TOST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.78.

Trading performance analysis for TOST stock

Toast Inc. [TOST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.76.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TOST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.48 for Toast Inc. [TOST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.38, while it was recorded at 38.17 for the last single week of trading.

Toast Inc. [TOST]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Toast Inc. [TOST] shares currently have an operating margin of -26.74 and a Gross Margin at +17.06. Toast Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -30.15.

Return on Total Capital for TOST is now -65.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -74.56. Additionally, TOST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 185.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 131.53.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.52.Toast Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.10 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Toast Inc. [TOST]

There are presently around $1,343 million, or 46.80% of TOST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TOST stocks are: DURABLE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP with ownership of 3,650,355, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 9.50% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 2,760,295 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $107.51 million in TOST stocks shares; and GILDER GAGNON HOWE & CO LLC, currently with $98.78 million in TOST stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Toast Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 119 institutional holders increased their position in Toast Inc. [NYSE:TOST] by around 34,477,251 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,477,251 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TOST stock had 119 new institutional investments in for a total of 34,477,251 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.