The Mosaic Company [MOS] Stock trading around $39.86 per share: What’s Next?

The Mosaic Company [NYSE: MOS] loss -0.35% on the last trading session, reaching $39.86 price per share at the time. The company report on December 17, 2021 that Mosaic Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.1125 Per Share.

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.1125 per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend will be paid on March 17, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 3, 2022.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The declaration and payment of any future dividends is subject to approval by Mosaic’s Board of Directors. There can be no assurance that the Company’s Board of Directors will declare future dividends.

The Mosaic Company represents 379.80 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $14.93 billion with the latest information. MOS stock price has been found in the range of $39.6701 to $40.31.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.17M shares, MOS reached a trading volume of 2739603 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Mosaic Company [MOS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MOS shares is $45.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MOS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for The Mosaic Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 01, 2021, representing the official price target for The Mosaic Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while Mizuho analysts kept a Buy rating on MOS stock. On October 07, 2021, analysts increased their price target for MOS shares from 50 to 55.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Mosaic Company is set at 1.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for MOS in the course of the last twelve months was 25.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for MOS stock

The Mosaic Company [MOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.16. With this latest performance, MOS shares gained by 12.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 84.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.67 for The Mosaic Company [MOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.84, while it was recorded at 39.02 for the last single week of trading, and 34.49 for the last 200 days.

The Mosaic Company [MOS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Mosaic Company [MOS] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.64 and a Gross Margin at +12.92. The Mosaic Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.67.

Return on Total Capital for MOS is now 5.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Mosaic Company [MOS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.59. Additionally, MOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Mosaic Company [MOS] managed to generate an average of $52,794 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.The Mosaic Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

The Mosaic Company [MOS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MOS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Mosaic Company go to 7.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Mosaic Company [MOS]

There are presently around $11,532 million, or 80.30% of MOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MOS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 38,012,076, which is approximately 0.539% of the company’s market cap and around 0.65% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,528,340 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.1 billion in MOS stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $969.71 million in MOS stock with ownership of nearly 9.667% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Mosaic Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 279 institutional holders increased their position in The Mosaic Company [NYSE:MOS] by around 23,060,460 shares. Additionally, 277 investors decreased positions by around 19,395,720 shares, while 96 investors held positions by with 245,842,454 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 288,298,634 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MOS stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,288,590 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 4,534,147 shares during the same period.