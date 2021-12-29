The Beachbody Company Inc. [BODY] fell -78.51% so far this year. What now?

The Beachbody Company Inc. [NYSE: BODY] loss -7.79% or -0.19 points to close at $2.25 with a heavy trading volume of 3499663 shares. The company report on December 16, 2021 that Make Your Health A Priority This New Year with “Job 1,” The New Fitness Program from Beachbody On Demand Super Trainer and Celebrated Fitness Expert Jennifer Jacobs.

The Beachbody Company debuts its latest at-home workout program that motivates members to make themselves and their health a top priority in only 20 minutes per day.

The Beachbody Company Group, LLC (NYSE: BODY) – a leader in subscription health and wellness – today announced the launch of its new at-home fitness program, “Job 1”, created by and featuring the company’s newest Super Trainer and celebrated fitness expert, Jennifer Jacobs. An all-new program on Beachbody On Demand (BOD), “Job 1” invites members to prioritize their health and wellness with effective 20-minute workouts 5 days a week.

It opened the trading session at $2.40, the shares rose to $2.4133 and dropped to $2.18, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BODY points out that the company has recorded -79.89% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -8.17% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.06M shares, BODY reached to a volume of 3499663 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Beachbody Company Inc. [BODY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BODY shares is $3.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BODY stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for The Beachbody Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price from $11 to $4. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2021, representing the official price target for The Beachbody Company Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Beachbody Company Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for BODY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for BODY stock

The Beachbody Company Inc. [BODY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.90. With this latest performance, BODY shares dropped by -23.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.89% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BODY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.03 for The Beachbody Company Inc. [BODY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.61, while it was recorded at 2.37 for the last single week of trading, and 7.58 for the last 200 days.

The Beachbody Company Inc. [BODY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Beachbody Company Inc. [BODY] managed to generate an average of -$1,979,210 per employee.The Beachbody Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Beachbody Company Inc. [BODY]

There are presently around $129 million, or 32.80% of BODY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BODY stocks are: RAINE CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 39,160,846, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 2,500,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.1 million in BODY stocks shares; and APPALOOSA LP, currently with $4.88 million in BODY stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Beachbody Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 52 institutional holders increased their position in The Beachbody Company Inc. [NYSE:BODY] by around 6,122,601 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 10,075,253 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 36,740,811 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,938,665 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BODY stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,697,182 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 4,154,466 shares during the same period.