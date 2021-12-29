Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH] is -65.94% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Tantech Holdings Ltd [NASDAQ: TANH] traded at a high on 12/28/21, posting a 9.28 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.47. The company report on December 16, 2021 that Tantech Subsidiary Expands Sales into South America.

– Company to Export 10 Customized Midibuses to Ecuador -.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) (“Tantech” or the “Company”), a clean energy company in China, today announced that its subsidiary, Shangchi Automobile Co., Ltd., has won a new order for 10 of its high-quality, highly efficient customizable midibuses. The vehicles will be exported to a customer in Ecuador, with primary use at a local school.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3416443 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Tantech Holdings Ltd stands at 13.80% while the volatility over the past one month is 16.49%.

The market cap for TANH stock reached $30.85 million, with 37.25 million shares outstanding and 26.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.28M shares, TANH reached a trading volume of 3416443 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tantech Holdings Ltd is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for TANH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for TANH in the course of the last twelve months was 3.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.80.

How has TANH stock performed recently?

Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.02. With this latest performance, TANH shares dropped by -47.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TANH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.87 for Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7058, while it was recorded at 0.4360 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9727 for the last 200 days.

Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Tantech Holdings Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

Insider trade positions for Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH]

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.20% of TANH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TANH stocks are: HRT FINANCIAL LP with ownership of 135,564, which is approximately 18.036% of the company’s market cap and around 26.35% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 123,900 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $53000.0 in TANH stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $52000.0 in TANH stock with ownership of nearly -33.291% of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in Tantech Holdings Ltd [NASDAQ:TANH] by around 238,339 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 618,736 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 83,890 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 773,185 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TANH stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 130,336 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 99,540 shares during the same period.