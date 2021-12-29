Solid Power Inc. [SLDP] is -6.60% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Solid Power Inc. [NASDAQ: SLDP] price plunged by -8.16 percent to reach at -$0.83.

A sum of 2950258 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.44M shares. Solid Power Inc. shares reached a high of $10.40 and dropped to a low of $9.14 until finishing in the latest session at $9.34.

SLDP Stock Performance Analysis:

Solid Power Inc. [SLDP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.14. With this latest performance, SLDP shares dropped by -23.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.79% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.67 for Solid Power Inc. [SLDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.40, while it was recorded at 9.87 for the last single week of trading.

Solid Power Inc. [SLDP] Insider Position Details

34 institutional holders increased their position in Solid Power Inc. [NASDAQ:SLDP] by around 9,786,511 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 5,786,034 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 10,426,588 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,999,133 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLDP stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,266,816 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 2,766,206 shares during the same period.