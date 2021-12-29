ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. [RETO] is 118.21% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: RETO] traded at a high on 12/27/21, posting a 8.21 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.45. The company report on December 17, 2021 that ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. Announces Results of Special Meeting of Shareholders.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO) (“ReTo” or the “Company”) a provider of technology solutions for the improvement of ecological environments, today announced the results of the Company’s Special Meeting of Shareholders held at its executive office X-702, Runfeng Deshang, No.60 Anli Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing, China at 1:00 p.m., Beijing Time, on Friday, December 17, 2021. At the Special Meeting of Shareholders, ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc.’s shareholders have approved and adopted the proposal of REIT Mingsheng Environmental Building Materials (Changjiang) Co., Ltd., which was submitted for shareholder approval on December 8, 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6519006 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. stands at 24.38% while the volatility over the past one month is 15.09%.

The market cap for RETO stock reached $31.38 million, with 21.64 million shares outstanding and 17.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.99M shares, RETO reached a trading volume of 6519006 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. [RETO]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for RETO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for RETO in the course of the last twelve months was 6.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

How has RETO stock performed recently?

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. [RETO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 76.83. With this latest performance, RETO shares gained by 43.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 133.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RETO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.09 for ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. [RETO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1471, while it was recorded at 1.1300 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0922 for the last 200 days.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. [RETO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for RETO is now -21.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. [RETO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 62.30. Additionally, RETO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. [RETO] managed to generate an average of -$100,756 per employee.ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Insider trade positions for ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. [RETO]

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.90% of RETO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RETO stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 348,526, which is approximately -41.743% of the company’s market cap and around 40.65% of the total institutional ownership; HRT FINANCIAL LP, holding 95,405 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.13 million in RETO stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $43000.0 in RETO stock with ownership of nearly -37.592% of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:RETO] by around 60,362 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 465,393 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 16,577 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 542,332 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RETO stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,427 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.