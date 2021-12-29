PyroGenesis Canada Inc. [PYR] moved up 42.29: Why It’s Important

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. [NASDAQ: PYR] closed the trading session at $3.60 on 12/27/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.90, while the highest price level was $5.70. The company report on December 21, 2021 that HPQ Silicon Sources Raw Material Needed for Purevap™ Quartz Reduction Reactor Operations.

• COMMISSIONING OF SYSTEM ADVANCING, START OF REACTOR OPERATIONS SCHEDULE FOR Q1 2022.

HPQ Silicon Resources Inc. (“HPQ” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: HPQ) (OTCQX: HPQFF) (FWB: UGE), an innovative silicon solutions and technology development company, is pleased to inform shareholders that it has secured, with a Quebec-based supplier, the procurement, and January 2022 delivery, of the high purity quartz material needed to operate the GEN3 PUREVAPTM Quartz Reduction Reactor (“QRR”) Pilot Plant. HPQ is also please to inform shareholders that technology provider, PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (TSX: PYR) (NASDAQ: PYR) (FRA: 8PY), has informed HPQ that, taken into consideration the latest delays related to COVID-19 restriction implemented by the Quebec Government, the commissioning of the GEN3 PUREVAPTM QRR will be completed during Q1 2022, and that shortly after that the pilot plant will be operational.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 27.43 percent and weekly performance of 45.75 percent. The stock has been moved at -32.33 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.30 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -13.46 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 177.05K shares, PYR reached to a volume of 58720985 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PyroGenesis Canada Inc. [PYR]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for PyroGenesis Canada Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for PYR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

PYR stock trade performance evaluation

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. [PYR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 45.75. With this latest performance, PYR shares gained by 3.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PYR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.07 for PyroGenesis Canada Inc. [PYR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.44, while it was recorded at 2.67 for the last single week of trading, and 4.55 for the last 200 days.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. [PYR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PyroGenesis Canada Inc. [PYR] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.27 and a Gross Margin at +56.04. PyroGenesis Canada Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +234.98.

Return on Total Capital for PYR is now -8.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 139.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 156.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 99.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PyroGenesis Canada Inc. [PYR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.22. Additionally, PYR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PyroGenesis Canada Inc. [PYR] managed to generate an average of $588,287 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.PyroGenesis Canada Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. [PYR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5 million, or 0.47% of PYR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PYR stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 907,777, which is approximately 3.581% of the company’s market cap and around 49.25% of the total institutional ownership; SWISS NATIONAL BANK, holding 182,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.46 million in PYR stocks shares; and ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.3 million in PYR stock with ownership of nearly -8.082% of the company’s market capitalization.

10 institutional holders increased their position in PyroGenesis Canada Inc. [NASDAQ:PYR] by around 121,274 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 123,940 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 1,627,960 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,873,174 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PYR stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 55,802 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 58,379 shares during the same period.