Platinum [PL] is -35.25% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Platinum [NYSE: PL] plunged by -$0.7 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $6.41. The company report on December 13, 2021 that Planet Reports Financial Results for Third Quarter of Fiscal 2022.

Delivers Record Third Quarter Revenue of $31.7 Million.

Platinum stock has also gained 1.91% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PL stock has declined by -35.77% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -34.79% and lost -35.25% year-on date.

The market cap for PL stock reached $1.50 billion, with 241.54 million shares outstanding and 182.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.41M shares, PL reached a trading volume of 4516513 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Platinum [PL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PL shares is $16.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Platinum is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for PL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

PL stock trade performance evaluation

Platinum [PL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.91. With this latest performance, PL shares dropped by -42.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.79% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.52 for Platinum [PL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.65, while it was recorded at 6.52 for the last single week of trading.

Platinum [PL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Platinum’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Platinum [PL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $200 million, or 11.90% of PL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PL stocks are: WEISS ASSET MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 2,420,802, which is approximately -0.745% of the company’s market cap and around 13.93% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 2,206,102 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.69 million in PL stocks shares; and ARENA CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC- CA, currently with $11.55 million in PL stock with ownership of nearly 277.907% of the company’s market capitalization.

56 institutional holders increased their position in Platinum [NYSE:PL] by around 13,809,153 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 5,772,857 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 8,584,584 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,166,594 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PL stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,234,067 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 3,752,789 shares during the same period.