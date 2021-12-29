NGL Energy Partners LP [NGL] Is Currently -7.65 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

NGL Energy Partners LP [NYSE: NGL] loss -7.65% or -0.15 points to close at $1.81 with a heavy trading volume of 3577090 shares. The company report on November 9, 2021 that NGL Energy Partners LP Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) (“NGL,” “our,” “we,” or the “Partnership”) today reported its second quarter Fiscal 2022 results. Highlights for the quarter include:.

Loss from continuing operations for the second quarter of Fiscal 2022 of $1.2 million, compared to income from continuing operations of $6.0 million for the second quarter of Fiscal 2021. Excluding losses on the disposal or impairment of assets, income from continuing operations for the second quarter of Fiscal 2022 was $12.5 million, compared to $11.9 million for the second quarter of Fiscal 2021.

It opened the trading session at $1.91, the shares rose to $1.95 and dropped to $1.80, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NGL points out that the company has recorded -22.65% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -31.16% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.22M shares, NGL reached to a volume of 3577090 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NGL Energy Partners LP [NGL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NGL shares is $2.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NGL stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for NGL Energy Partners LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 18, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 16, 2020, representing the official price target for NGL Energy Partners LP stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Underweight rating on NGL stock. On April 02, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for NGL shares from 5 to 2.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NGL Energy Partners LP is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for NGL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

Trading performance analysis for NGL stock

NGL Energy Partners LP [NGL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.65. With this latest performance, NGL shares dropped by -12.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NGL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.31 for NGL Energy Partners LP [NGL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.2040, while it was recorded at 1.9040 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1490 for the last 200 days.

NGL Energy Partners LP [NGL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NGL Energy Partners LP [NGL] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.02 and a Gross Margin at +9.20. NGL Energy Partners LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.19.

Return on Total Capital for NGL is now 2.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.23. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -34.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NGL Energy Partners LP [NGL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 234.28. Additionally, NGL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 587.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NGL Energy Partners LP [NGL] managed to generate an average of -$639,237 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.NGL Energy Partners LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

NGL Energy Partners LP [NGL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NGL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NGL Energy Partners LP go to 3.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at NGL Energy Partners LP [NGL]

There are presently around $74 million, or 29.60% of NGL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NGL stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 19,717,009, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 4,736,156 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.28 million in NGL stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $4.46 million in NGL stock with ownership of nearly -68.882% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NGL Energy Partners LP stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 29 institutional holders increased their position in NGL Energy Partners LP [NYSE:NGL] by around 4,792,757 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 12,413,185 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 20,556,567 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,762,509 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NGL stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 706,981 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 3,485,369 shares during the same period.