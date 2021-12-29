New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] moved up 0.25: Why It’s Important

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYSE: NYCB] jumped around 0.03 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $12.25 at the close of the session, up 0.25%. The company report on December 22, 2021 that NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. TO REPORT FOURTH QUARTER 2021 EARNINGS AND HOST CONFERENCE CALL ON JANUARY 26TH.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) (the “Company”) today announced that it expects to issue its earnings release for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 at approximately 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Wednesday, January 26, 2022. The release will be posted to the Investor Relations portion of the Company’s website, ir.myNYCB.com, upon issuance.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The Company will conduct a conference call at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on the same date, during which Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer Thomas R. Cangemi and Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer John Pinto will discuss the Company’s fourth quarter 2021 performance. The conference call will be simultaneously webcast at ir.myNYCB.com and archived through 5:00 p.m. on February 23, 2022.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. stock is now 16.11% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NYCB Stock saw the intraday high of $12.31 and lowest of $12.145 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 14.33, which means current price is +19.16% above from all time high which was touched on 10/22/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.62M shares, NYCB reached a trading volume of 3024997 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NYCB shares is $15.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NYCB stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 05, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 15, 2021, representing the official price target for New York Community Bancorp Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9.50, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on NYCB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New York Community Bancorp Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for NYCB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.98.

How has NYCB stock performed recently?

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.06. With this latest performance, NYCB shares dropped by -1.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NYCB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.50 for New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.53, while it was recorded at 12.07 for the last single week of trading, and 12.24 for the last 200 days.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.24. New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.57.

Return on Total Capital for NYCB is now 2.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 238.98. Additionally, NYCB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 193.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] managed to generate an average of $171,408 per employee.

Insider trade positions for New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]

There are presently around $3,612 million, or 65.10% of NYCB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NYCB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 56,532,566, which is approximately -2.81% of the company’s market cap and around 1.96% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 46,172,365 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $564.23 million in NYCB stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $221.94 million in NYCB stock with ownership of nearly 5.663% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in New York Community Bancorp Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 206 institutional holders increased their position in New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYSE:NYCB] by around 27,727,718 shares. Additionally, 172 investors decreased positions by around 25,287,851 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 242,560,769 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 295,576,338 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NYCB stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,658,952 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 4,390,416 shares during the same period.