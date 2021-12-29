Muscle Maker Inc. [GRIL] moved down -6.74: Why It’s Important

Muscle Maker Inc. [NASDAQ: GRIL] plunged by -$0.05 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $0.755 during the day while it closed the day at $0.69. The company report on December 20, 2021 that Muscle Maker Inc.’s Pokemoto Division Signs 4 New Franchise Agreements, Expands Connecticut Market.

Brand announced signing 25 new franchise agreements over last 45 days, fueling growth by 238% since May 2021 .

via NewMediaWire — Muscle Maker, Inc.’s (Nasdaq: GRIL) newest subsidiary Pokemoto, a 19-location and growing Hawaiian poke bowl concept known for its healthier modern culinary twist on a traditional Hawaiian poke classic, today announced that it has signed four new franchise agreements in Connecticut, the brand’s core market with the heaviest concentration of Pokemoto eateries. Pokemoto is the largest Hawaiian Poke chain in the state and the newly signed agreements will bring its total count in Connecticut to fourteen locations – six corporate owned and operated stores, four open and operating franchise stores plus the four newly signed franchise agreements.

Muscle Maker Inc. stock has also loss -12.65% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GRIL stock has declined by -35.50% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -54.90% and lost -60.57% year-on date.

The market cap for GRIL stock reached $12.42 million, with 15.38 million shares outstanding and 14.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.78M shares, GRIL reached a trading volume of 3363261 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Muscle Maker Inc. [GRIL]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Muscle Maker Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRIL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28.

GRIL stock trade performance evaluation

Muscle Maker Inc. [GRIL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.65. With this latest performance, GRIL shares dropped by -38.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRIL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.36 for Muscle Maker Inc. [GRIL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1060, while it was recorded at 0.7447 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3254 for the last 200 days.

Muscle Maker Inc. [GRIL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Muscle Maker Inc. [GRIL] shares currently have an operating margin of -218.17 and a Gross Margin at -26.02. Muscle Maker Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -225.76.

Return on Total Capital for GRIL is now -219.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -291.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -334.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -120.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Muscle Maker Inc. [GRIL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.18. Additionally, GRIL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.93.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 28.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Muscle Maker Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Muscle Maker Inc. [GRIL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 5.30% of GRIL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GRIL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 616,465, which is approximately 0.989% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 159,837 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.12 million in GRIL stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $24000.0 in GRIL stock with ownership of nearly -62.36% of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in Muscle Maker Inc. [NASDAQ:GRIL] by around 56,670 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 118,771 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 757,838 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 933,279 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRIL stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 36,824 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 65,482 shares during the same period.