Morgan Stanley slashes price target on MGM Resorts International [MGM] – find out why.

MGM Resorts International [NYSE: MGM] traded at a low on 12/28/21, posting a -2.19 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $44.22. The company report on December 21, 2021 that BetMGM Launches Retail Sports Betting in Washington with the Puyallup Tribe of Indians at Emerald Queen Casino.

Washington Sports Legends Edgar Martinez, Marshawn Lynch and more commemorate first bets at BetMGM Sportsbook @ EQC.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

BetMGM, a leading sports betting and iGaming operator, and Emerald Queen Casino (EQC) announced today that legalized sports betting is now live in Washington at the BetMGM Sportsbook @ EQC. Washington sports legends Edgar Martinez, Marshawn Lynch, Lawyer Milloy and Sydney Rice helped celebrate the sportsbook’s official opening and first bets.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4317176 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of MGM Resorts International stands at 3.31% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.47%.

The market cap for MGM stock reached $20.53 billion, with 478.40 million shares outstanding and 396.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.32M shares, MGM reached a trading volume of 4317176 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MGM Resorts International [MGM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGM shares is $55.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGM stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for MGM Resorts International shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $33 to $68. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2021, representing the official price target for MGM Resorts International stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $10 to $36, while Susquehanna kept a Negative rating on MGM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MGM Resorts International is set at 1.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for MGM in the course of the last twelve months was 91.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

How has MGM stock performed recently?

MGM Resorts International [MGM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.11. With this latest performance, MGM shares gained by 5.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.98 for MGM Resorts International [MGM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.66, while it was recorded at 45.05 for the last single week of trading, and 42.08 for the last 200 days.

MGM Resorts International [MGM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MGM Resorts International [MGM] shares currently have an operating margin of -38.91 and a Gross Margin at +9.66. MGM Resorts International’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.32.

Return on Total Capital for MGM is now -6.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MGM Resorts International [MGM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 323.04. Additionally, MGM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 321.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 75.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MGM Resorts International [MGM] managed to generate an average of -$23,743 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.MGM Resorts International’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Insider trade positions for MGM Resorts International [MGM]

There are presently around $14,030 million, or 67.00% of MGM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MGM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 42,687,325, which is approximately -1.27% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,276,055 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.19 billion in MGM stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.16 billion in MGM stock with ownership of nearly 36.364% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MGM Resorts International stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 249 institutional holders increased their position in MGM Resorts International [NYSE:MGM] by around 22,805,300 shares. Additionally, 348 investors decreased positions by around 24,478,115 shares, while 124 investors held positions by with 263,054,055 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 310,337,470 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MGM stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,503,934 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 6,717,653 shares during the same period.