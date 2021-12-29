Morgan Stanley lifts IHS Markit Ltd. [INFO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

IHS Markit Ltd. [NYSE: INFO] closed the trading session at $133.31 on 12/28/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $133.16, while the highest price level was $135.61. The company report on December 27, 2021 that S&P Global and IHS Markit Announce Agreements to Sell Base Chemicals and CUSIP Businesses.

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) and IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) today announced agreements to sell IHS Markit’s Base Chemicals business to News Corp and S&P Global’s CUSIP Global Services (CGS) business to FactSet Research Systems. These agreements represent continued progress toward completing the pending merger of S&P Global and IHS Markit.

News Corp agreed to purchase the Base Chemicals business for $295 million, and FactSet Research Systems has agreed to acquire CGS for $1.925 billion, with each agreement subject to customary purchase price adjustments. Each of these divestitures is dependent on closing the S&P Global-IHS Markit merger and other customary conditions. S&P Global and IHS Markit currently anticipate the combined company will receive aggregate net sale proceeds of approximately $1.3 billion from these transactions, of which proceeds are net of taxes and payments to CGS’s industry partner.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 48.40 percent and weekly performance of 3.29 percent. The stock has been moved at 18.29 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.70 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 14.46 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.19M shares, INFO reached to a volume of 3145719 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about IHS Markit Ltd. [INFO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INFO shares is $139.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INFO stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for IHS Markit Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 18, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 01, 2020, representing the official price target for IHS Markit Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $90 to $100, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on INFO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IHS Markit Ltd. is set at 2.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for INFO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for INFO in the course of the last twelve months was 67.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

INFO stock trade performance evaluation

IHS Markit Ltd. [INFO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.29. With this latest performance, INFO shares gained by 4.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INFO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.80 for IHS Markit Ltd. [INFO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 128.85, while it was recorded at 133.09 for the last single week of trading, and 115.74 for the last 200 days.

IHS Markit Ltd. [INFO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and IHS Markit Ltd. [INFO] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.81 and a Gross Margin at +49.12. IHS Markit Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.31.

Return on Total Capital for INFO is now 7.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.51. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, IHS Markit Ltd. [INFO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 61.80. Additionally, INFO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, IHS Markit Ltd. [INFO] managed to generate an average of $54,419 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.IHS Markit Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for IHS Markit Ltd. [INFO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INFO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for IHS Markit Ltd. go to 11.12%.

IHS Markit Ltd. [INFO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $48,221 million, or 91.20% of INFO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INFO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 38,919,697, which is approximately 2.708% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,013,117 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.64 billion in INFO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.08 billion in INFO stock with ownership of nearly 3.417% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in IHS Markit Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 328 institutional holders increased their position in IHS Markit Ltd. [NYSE:INFO] by around 32,094,077 shares. Additionally, 300 investors decreased positions by around 27,753,522 shares, while 104 investors held positions by with 298,488,985 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 358,336,584 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INFO stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,211,902 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 3,809,274 shares during the same period.