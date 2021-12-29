Market cap of Insignia Systems Inc. [ISIG] reaches 33.48M – now what?

Insignia Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: ISIG] closed the trading session at $19.02 on 12/28/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $15.7701, while the highest price level was $23.3999. The company report on December 6, 2021 that Insignia Systems, Inc. Announces Review of Strategic Alternatives.

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) (“Insignia”) announced today the commencement of a formal process to explore strategic options to maximize shareholder value. Potential strategic alternatives that may be evaluated include, but are not limited to, an acquisition, merger, business combination, in-licensing, or other strategic transaction. There can be no assurance that this process will result in any transaction. Insignia has not set a timetable for the completion of this review process and does not intend to comment further unless or until the Board of Directors has approved a definitive course of action or it is determined that other disclosure is appropriate.

Chardan has been engaged to act as Insignia Systems’ strategic financial advisor to assist the Company in this review process.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 223.51 percent and weekly performance of 65.39 percent. The stock has been moved at 123.76 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 256.18 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 146.69 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.78M shares, ISIG reached to a volume of 43407783 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Insignia Systems Inc. [ISIG]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Insignia Systems Inc. is set at 4.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for ISIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.05.

ISIG stock trade performance evaluation

Insignia Systems Inc. [ISIG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 65.39. With this latest performance, ISIG shares gained by 256.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 123.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 212.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ISIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.31 for Insignia Systems Inc. [ISIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.29, while it was recorded at 13.33 for the last single week of trading, and 7.79 for the last 200 days.

Insignia Systems Inc. [ISIG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Insignia Systems Inc. [ISIG] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.89 and a Gross Margin at +17.25. Insignia Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.40.

Return on Total Capital for ISIG is now -49.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -48.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -49.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Insignia Systems Inc. [ISIG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.65. Additionally, ISIG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Insignia Systems Inc. [ISIG] managed to generate an average of -$118,333 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.11.Insignia Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Insignia Systems Inc. [ISIG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3 million, or 22.80% of ISIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ISIG stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 127,509, which is approximately -0.701% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 56,261 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.65 million in ISIG stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.39 million in ISIG stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Insignia Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 1 institutional holders increased their position in Insignia Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:ISIG] by around 193 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 32,551 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 222,219 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 254,963 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ISIG stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 193 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 24,859 shares during the same period.