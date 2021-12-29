Market cap of Flotek Industries Inc. [FTK] reaches 62.16M – now what?

Flotek Industries Inc. [NYSE: FTK] jumped around 0.23 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.79 at the close of the session, up 40.88%. The company report on December 27, 2021 that Flotek Industries Receives Unsolicited Indication of Interest, Engages Piper Sandler.

Flotek Industries, Inc. (“Flotek” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FTK) has received an unsolicited indication of interest for a potential transaction for all or part of the Company. To assist in evaluating this unsolicited indication of interest, Flotek’s Board of Directors has engaged Piper Sandler & Co. (“Piper Sandler”) as a financial advisor to assist with the evaluation process.

There can be no assurance that such evaluation will result in one or more transactions or other strategic change or outcome. The Company has not set a timetable for the conclusion of its evaluation of the offer, and it does not intend to comment further unless and until the Board has approved a specific course of action or the Company has otherwise determined that further disclosure is appropriate or required by law.

Flotek Industries Inc. stock is now -62.61% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FTK Stock saw the intraday high of $0.9767 and lowest of $0.7213 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.74, which means current price is +49.07% above from all time high which was touched on 02/11/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 474.06K shares, FTK reached a trading volume of 39686106 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Flotek Industries Inc. [FTK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTK shares is $1.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTK stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Flotek Industries Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 08, 2018, representing the official price target for Flotek Industries Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $8, while Seaport Global Securities kept a Speculative Buy rating on FTK stock. On July 27, 2015, analysts increased their price target for FTK shares from 8 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Flotek Industries Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26.

How has FTK stock performed recently?

Flotek Industries Inc. [FTK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.42. With this latest performance, FTK shares gained by 2.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.99 for Flotek Industries Inc. [FTK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8999, while it was recorded at 0.6405 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4443 for the last 200 days.

Flotek Industries Inc. [FTK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Flotek Industries Inc. [FTK] shares currently have an operating margin of -110.73 and a Gross Margin at -71.29. Flotek Industries Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -256.77.

Return on Total Capital for FTK is now -46.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -110.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -123.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -85.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Flotek Industries Inc. [FTK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.39. Additionally, FTK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Flotek Industries Inc. [FTK] managed to generate an average of -$928,231 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Flotek Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings analysis for Flotek Industries Inc. [FTK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FTK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Flotek Industries Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Flotek Industries Inc. [FTK]

There are presently around $12 million, or 36.40% of FTK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTK stocks are: NIERENBERG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT COMPANY, INC. with ownership of 4,840,969, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,019,334 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.69 million in FTK stocks shares; and MASTERS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $1.68 million in FTK stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Flotek Industries Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Flotek Industries Inc. [NYSE:FTK] by around 317,481 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 1,234,435 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 20,308,263 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,860,179 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTK stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 94,319 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 312,222 shares during the same period.