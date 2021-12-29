Market Analysts see New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT] gaining to $4.50. Time to buy?

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NASDAQ: NYMT] slipped around -0.02 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $3.77 at the close of the session, down -0.53%. The company report on December 13, 2021 that New York Mortgage Trust Declares Fourth Quarter 2021 Common Stock Dividend of $0.10 Per Share, and Preferred Stock Dividends.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: NYMT) announced today that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share on shares of its common stock for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The dividend will be payable on January 25, 2022 to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 27, 2021.

In addition, the Board declared cash dividends on the Company’s 8.000% Series D Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (“Series D Preferred Stock”), 7.875% Series E Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (“Series E Preferred Stock”), 6.875% Series F Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (“Series F Preferred Stock”) and 7.000% Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (“Series G Preferred Stock”) as stated below.

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. stock is now 2.17% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NYMT Stock saw the intraday high of $3.83 and lowest of $3.73 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.93, which means current price is +7.41% above from all time high which was touched on 06/09/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.90M shares, NYMT reached a trading volume of 2843974 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NYMT shares is $4.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NYMT stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 12, 2021, representing the official price target for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for NYMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.06.

How has NYMT stock performed recently?

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.43. With this latest performance, NYMT shares dropped by -1.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NYMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.70 for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.07, while it was recorded at 3.82 for the last single week of trading, and 4.35 for the last 200 days.

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT] shares currently have an operating margin of -45.11 and a Gross Margin at +91.66. New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -194.97.

Return on Total Capital for NYMT is now -0.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 96.48. Additionally, NYMT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 101.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT] managed to generate an average of -$5,151,964 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.

Earnings analysis for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NYMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. go to 6.59%.

Insider trade positions for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT]

There are presently around $787 million, or 55.50% of NYMT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NYMT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 67,719,814, which is approximately -1.979% of the company’s market cap and around 0.85% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 24,711,608 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $93.66 million in NYMT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $49.19 million in NYMT stock with ownership of nearly 0.055% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in New York Mortgage Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 103 institutional holders increased their position in New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NASDAQ:NYMT] by around 16,180,669 shares. Additionally, 103 investors decreased positions by around 15,027,146 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 176,471,299 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 207,679,114 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NYMT stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,026,147 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,098,741 shares during the same period.