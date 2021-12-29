Market Analysts see BridgeBio Pharma Inc. [BBIO] falling to $24. Time to buy?

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: BBIO] price plunged by -71.98 percent to reach at -$29.24. The company report on December 27, 2021 that BridgeBio Pharma Reports Month 12 Topline Results from Phase 3 ATTRibute-CM Study.

– ATTRibute-CM did not meet its primary endpoint at Month 12. Mean observed six-minute walk distance (6MWD) decline for the acoramidis and placebo arms were 9 meters and 7 meters, respectively. Both declines are similar to healthy elderly adults and less than prior untreated ATTR-CM cohorts.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

– The company observed improvements at Month 12 on the Kansas City Cardiomyopathy Questionnaire Overall Score (KCCQ-OS, nominal p < 0.05), a quality-of-life measurement, N-terminal pro BNP (NT-proBNP, median +0.6% vs. +24.3%, nominal p < 0.05), a cardiac biomarker, and serum TTR concentration (mean +38.5% vs. -0.7%, nominal p < 0.01), a measure of TTR stabilization. A sum of 35335155 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 823.18K shares. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. shares reached a high of $13.15 and dropped to a low of $11.20 until finishing in the latest session at $11.38. The one-year BBIO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 85.99. The average equity rating for BBIO stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on BridgeBio Pharma Inc. [BBIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBIO shares is $81.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBIO stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for BridgeBio Pharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho dropped their target price from $86 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on December 27, 2021, representing the official price target for BridgeBio Pharma Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on BBIO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is set at 4.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 27.77.

BBIO Stock Performance Analysis:

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. [BBIO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -73.32. With this latest performance, BBIO shares dropped by -72.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 23.29 for BridgeBio Pharma Inc. [BBIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.66, while it was recorded at 34.84 for the last single week of trading, and 52.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BridgeBio Pharma Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. [BBIO] shares currently have an operating margin of -5751.99. BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5439.74.

Return on Total Capital for BBIO is now -80.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -85.58. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -192.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -67.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BridgeBio Pharma Inc. [BBIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 856.19. Additionally, BBIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 89.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 70.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 847.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 88.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BridgeBio Pharma Inc. [BBIO] managed to generate an average of -$1,165,517 per employee.BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.70 and a Current Ratio set at 6.70.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. [BBIO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,690 million, or 96.00% of BBIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBIO stocks are: KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS & CO. L.P. with ownership of 31,060,971, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.50% of the total institutional ownership; VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP, holding 26,620,991 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.08 billion in BBIO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $411.94 million in BBIO stock with ownership of nearly 6.747% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BridgeBio Pharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 117 institutional holders increased their position in BridgeBio Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:BBIO] by around 5,701,876 shares. Additionally, 80 investors decreased positions by around 7,994,442 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 126,376,313 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 140,072,631 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBIO stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,819,581 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 2,934,651 shares during the same period.